Gigi Hadid Tells Sweet Story About Baby Khai As She Gushes About Motherhood

29 June 2021, 15:31

Gigi Hadid revealed what her favourite part about being a mama to Khai is
Gigi Hadid revealed what her favourite part about being a mama to Khai is. Picture: YouTube/@gigihadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has given fans an insight into her family life with baby Khai as talks about her favourite part of motherhood.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby girl, Khai, back in September last year, and the pair have been thriving as first-time parents since!

Opening up about her favourite part of motherhood, the 26-year-old supermodel recently spoke about the highlight of her journey as a new mama in an interview with Access.

Speaking about the importance of all the little things, she said: "The highlight [of motherhood] is, I would say, like, the most simple things.

“Just seeing her learn something new every day.”

Gigi Hadid explained what her favourite part of motherhood is
Gigi Hadid explained what her favourite part of motherhood is. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi continued: “Even if it's, like, picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole.

"You just think they're the best, most genius thing that's ever been born…but yeah, just the small things."

Khai, who is now nine months old, has been making more appearances on Gigi’s Instagram recently, with the model sharing just how much her and Zayn’s tot has grown!

Her most recent snap of their daughter was shared a few weeks ago in a post celebrating Father’s Day with her boyfriend.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl Khai is almost 10 months old
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl Khai is almost 10 months old. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi shared an adorable post of the former One Direction star holding up their baby girl in front of a lit-up globe, as she penned a heartfelt caption.

She wrote: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!

“@zayn Happy first Father’s Day.. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much.”

All the updates are making us sob just as much as you, we promise!

