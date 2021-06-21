Zayn Malik Marks First Father’s Day With Baby Khai As Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Photo

Gigi Hadid left fans emotional with her sweet Father's Day post for Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram/Getty

Gigi Hadid celebrated Zayn Malik’s first Father’s Day by sharing a sweet post of her boyfriend holding their baby girl, Khai.

Gigi Hadid sent fans into meltdown after sharing an adorable picture of her boyfriend Zayn Malik holding their baby girl Khai, in a sweet Father’s Day post.

Commemorating the day, which marks Zayn’s first Father’s Day as a dad, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a rare snap of her former One Direction beau holding their nine-month-old on Instagram.

The picture showed the ‘Vibez’ star holding up Khai in front of a lit-up globe, as she penned a caption, which left us all very teary-eyed.

Gigi wrote: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!”

Gigi Hadid shared a rare snap of Zayn Malik holding baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

She added: “@Zayn Happy first Father’s Day.. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much [sic].”

The comments underneath the picture were filled with love hearts and sweet messages from Gigi’s close friends, including models Lily Aldridge and Gisele Bündchen, as well as designer Donatella Versace.

Of course, Zigi fans were also quick to send their love in the comments, with one penning: “Sweetest thing ever.”

“IM CRYING,” shared another.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September last year. Picture: Getty

This is the first year the couple are celebrating Father’s Day with their new family after welcoming their daughter in September last year.

Gigi also went on to share a sweet post dedicated to her father, Mohamed Hadid, sharing a rare picture of him with Khai in a pushchair.

“Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!,” she penned.

All in all, Gigi’s recent posts have left us with seriously warmed hearts!

