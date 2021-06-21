Zayn Malik Marks First Father’s Day With Baby Khai As Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Photo

21 June 2021, 17:47

Gigi Hadid left fans emotional with her sweet Father's Day post for Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid left fans emotional with her sweet Father's Day post for Zayn Malik. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid celebrated Zayn Malik’s first Father’s Day by sharing a sweet post of her boyfriend holding their baby girl, Khai.

Gigi Hadid sent fans into meltdown after sharing an adorable picture of her boyfriend Zayn Malik holding their baby girl Khai, in a sweet Father’s Day post.

Commemorating the day, which marks Zayn’s first Father’s Day as a dad, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a rare snap of her former One Direction beau holding their nine-month-old on Instagram.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Wedding And Proposal Rumours Explained

The picture showed the ‘Vibez’ star holding up Khai in front of a lit-up globe, as she penned a caption, which left us all very teary-eyed.

Gigi wrote: “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile!!”

Gigi Hadid shared a rare snap of Zayn Malik holding baby Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a rare snap of Zayn Malik holding baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

She added: “@Zayn Happy first Father’s Day.. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much [sic].”

The comments underneath the picture were filled with love hearts and sweet messages from Gigi’s close friends, including models Lily Aldridge and Gisele Bündchen, as well as designer Donatella Versace.

Of course, Zigi fans were also quick to send their love in the comments, with one penning: “Sweetest thing ever.”

“IM CRYING,” shared another.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September last year
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September last year. Picture: Getty

This is the first year the couple are celebrating Father’s Day with their new family after welcoming their daughter in September last year.

Gigi also went on to share a sweet post dedicated to her father, Mohamed Hadid, sharing a rare picture of him with Khai in a pushchair.

“Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!,” she penned.

All in all, Gigi’s recent posts have left us with seriously warmed hearts!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock dedicated a sweet post to her Dad and fiancé on Father's Day

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wishes Fiancé An Early Father's Day Ahead Of Due Date

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Brad McCelland?

Love Island 2021 Brad McClelland: Age, Job And Instagram

One of the Love Island contestants looking for love is Chloe Burrows

Love Island 2021 Chloe Burrows: Age, Job And Instagram Of Finance & Fitness Loving Contestant
Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kaz Kamwi?

Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Aaron Francis is one of the singletons looking for love on Love Island 2021

Love Island 2021 Aaron Francis: Age, Job And Instagram Of Royal Weddings Host

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Of 'Social Butterfly' Contestant

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album