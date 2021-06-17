Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Wedding And Proposal Rumours Explained

There are rumours circulating that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are 'planning their wedding'. Picture: Getty

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid planning their wedding? Here's why fans think the former One Direction star recently proposed.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid faced marriage rumours recently after his collaborator Ingrid Michaelson mistakenly told fans they were 'married'.

The internet was soon sent into meltdown, but the ‘To Begin Again’ singer apologised for any confusion, admitting that Zayn’s manager said it 'happens all the time'.

Now, the latest rumour swirling around is that the former One Direction star and his long-term girlfriend are 'planning a wedding' as some fans seem to think he popped the question in recent months.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumours and how they started…

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid planning a wedding? Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s rumoured ‘wedding plans’

A screenshot of an email sent to a gossip page has been circulating on Twitter, which is from someone whose mum is said to live near Zayn and Gigi’s farm.

The email reads: “My mom lives in Pennsylvania near Zayn and Gigi’s farm and rumours are that they are planning a wedding. Don’t take my word on it these are rumours that she heard she obviously can’t verify but if it’s true congrats to both of them [sic].”

There was then an email from another fan who claimed to agree with the rumours they’ve heard, however, some people are convinced that the wedding plans in the area were for another couple.

Zigi are yet to confirm anything themselves, so we’ll just have to wait and see!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai last year. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Did Zayn Malik propose to Gigi Hadid on her birthday?

Following the wedding rumours, eagle-eyed fans have sparked speculation that Gigi’s 26th birthday doubled up as the day they ‘got engaged’.

Remember the string of snaps the supermodel shared on Instagram from her cheese-themed birthday party? Well, one fan noticed that a photo she posted showed a blue box on the table, which was covered by a black heart emoji.

Fans think Zayn Malik 'proposed' to Gigi Hadid on her birthday. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

So...... Was this really real? Zayn asked Gigi to marry him on her birthday? pic.twitter.com/FH7jrcZFp7 — Bᵢₐ (@zjmzt4n) June 14, 2021

This could be fans adding 2+2 together and making 100, but some people now think it was a ring box from Zayn’s proposal.

At this point, this is too much to solve so we’ll have to wait it out and see what the future holds.

Right now, they’re busy being the best parents to their baby girl, Khai, who is already 9 months old!

