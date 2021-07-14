Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

14 July 2021, 17:06

Gigi Hadid gave fans a glimpse into her date days with Zayn Malik and daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid gave fans a glimpse into her date days with Zayn Malik and daughter Khai. Picture: PA/@gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid has given fans a glimpse inside her family life with Zayn Malik and baby Khai, explaining what they get up to on their outings.

Gigi Hadid has candidly spoken about motherhood, revealing what her days out are like with Zayn Malik and their daughter Khai.

The supermodel and her former One Direction star boyfriend have been raising their baby girl between their farm in Pennsylvania and Gigi’s New York City apartment, since welcoming Khai in September last year.

Gigi Hadid Shares Statement About Protecting Baby Khai's Face In Photos

They've been spotted out and about as a family since, and the 26-year-old has now dished on just what her fun family days look like, explaining in an interview with Harpers Bazaar that Zayn usually decides where to take their now-10-month old.

Since the world has started opening up more again, she explained that Khai enjoys summertime activities, having been born during Autumn.

Gigi Hadid has opened up about her family days out with Zayn and Khai
Gigi Hadid has opened up about her family days out with Zayn and Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi said that they’ve taken Khai to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where their baby girl was said to have been in awe of the dinosaur displays.

Zayn has also caught on to Khai’s love for marine animals, with Gigi explaining that the ‘Vibez’ singer noticed their daughter’s enthusiasm for their TV screen saver, in particular, the jellyfish.

Gigi explained: “Zayn had the idea, he’s like, ‘We should take her to the aquarium.’”

The Victoria’s Secret model also said that she hopes for Khai to learn to horsehide just like her one day, adding: “Yes. She will one day definitely be on a horse.”

Gigi Hadid said she hopes Khai will learn to horse ride one day
Gigi Hadid said she hopes Khai will learn to horse ride one day. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi and Zayn have been raising Khai on their family farm
Gigi and Zayn have been raising Khai on their family farm. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

The older sister of Bella went on to talk about motherhood and revealed that she keeps multiple journals to deal with her emotions.

“During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal,” Gigi explained.

“They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it.”

