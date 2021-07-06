Gigi Hadid Shares Statement About Protecting Baby Khai’s Face In Photos

6 July 2021, 11:04

Gigi Hadid's statement asks people to not circulate images of baby Khai's face
Gigi Hadid's statement asks people to not circulate images of baby Khai's face. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has asked for privacy when it comes to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, asking people not to share photos of their baby’s face.

Gigi Hadid has written an open letter to the paparazzi, press and fan accounts to not post pictures of baby Khai’s face.

The 26-year-old model shared a lengthy statement on her social media accounts, asking for privacy when it comes to her and Zayn Malik’s 10-month-old daughter.

While Gigi has previously shared photos of her daughter online, she never shares snaps of her face and hopes to not have to shield her baby girl from the public when taking her out.

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Khai Tattoo On Instagram For The First Time

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” Gigi began in her statement, which was posted to her Instagram Stories and Twitter.

Gigi Hadid shared a lengthy statement asking for privacy when it comes to baby Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a lengthy statement asking for privacy when it comes to baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

“She loves seeing the world!,” she continued, “And although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing.

“On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from.

“I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

Gigi then went on to kindly ask the paps, press and fan accounts to blur images of Khai’s face so ’that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age’, adding she wants her to ‘live as normal of a childhood as possible’.

Gigi Hadid asked people to blur Khai's face out of pictures
Gigi Hadid asked people to blur Khai's face out of pictures. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared a lengthy statement asking for privacy when it comes to baby Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a lengthy statement asking for privacy when it comes to baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi continued, urging people to respect her and Zayn’s privacy as they proceed with taking their daughter out to explore NYC without the worries of Khai’s photos being circulated online.

“If you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family,” she added.

The mama of one signed off by thanking paps who have been respectful and kept their distance during previous trips out with her daughter, before thanking fans for ‘understanding where I’m coming from’.

You can read Gigi’s full statement above.

