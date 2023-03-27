Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History & Ex-Boyfriends: From Harry Styles To Pete Davidson

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's dating history and who she's been linked to. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Emily Ratajkowski has been linked to some famous faces over the years and most recently, Harry Styles, but who else has the model dated?

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 and has since been linked to a string of famous faces.

The model was most recently spotted making out with Harry Styles in Tokyo, with the kissing video going viral overnight.

The mum-of-one, 31, has been enjoying the single life amid her divorce and has even been linked to a few other lucky bachelors in recent months.

Here’s a look at some of the people Emily has been romantically linked to…

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's dating history. Picture: Alamy

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

The couple that the internet can’t seem to get enough of right now is Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski after they were spotted making out against a car in the streets of Tokyo.

In a video obtained by this tabloid, the pair can be seen locking lips after having a dance together, and fans haven’t been the same since.

This comes four months after Harry ended his two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde.

It’s not known if Harry and Emily are an item, but their PDA video is definitely the talk of the internet right now.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski was briefly linked to Eric Andre in February. Picture: Getty

Emily enjoyed a brief romance with comedian Eric Andre in February of this year, with the two stars being spotted together at a Knicks game.

They seemed to confirm their romance with a hard launch on Instagram as Eric posted a very NSFW picture with Emily on Valentine’s Day.

However, according to a source at E! News, she actually broke up with him a few days before he posted that photo, while Eric told Rolling Stone a month later that she took the picture “in the moment”, adding: "I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this’.

“She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic'—she kept saying ‘iconic.' We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski was linked to Pete Davidson in September last year. Picture: Alamy

Rumours that Emily was dating Pete Davidson sent the internet into a frenzy in November last year following reports that they were seen out and about holding hands just months after his public split from Kim Kardashian.

Just days later, in photos obtained by PageSix, Emily could be seen cosying up to the SNL comedian in PDA photos as they celebrated his 29th birthday in matching outfits.

However, things seemed to have fizzled out as he moved on with his current rumoured girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in January.

Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours with Brad Pitt in September 2022. Picture: Alamy

Emily was first linked to Hollywood star Brad Pitt, 58, back in September last year.

The pair had allegedly been spotted out together on several occasions, with a source telling OK! at the time: “He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

Meanwhile, an insider told PageSix that they weren’t officially an item, adding: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together,” adding that Emily wasn’t dating anyone in particular at that time.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year. Picture: Alamy

Emily filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 following four years together after reports claimed he had cheated on her.

At the time, the model subtly ‘liked’ a series of fan tweets on Twitter alluding to Sebastian’s infidelity, seemingly confirming the reports.

They first began dating in 2018 and secretly got married just a few weeks later.

Following their divorce, they are co-parenting their two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

