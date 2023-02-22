Throwback To When Emily Ratajkowski Was On Everyone’s Favourite Nickelodeon Show

Emily Rtajkowski just shared the best throwback to her time on iCarly.

Emily Ratajkowski is a regular on TikTok and this week she decided to mix up her content by sharing a flashback to her early career days.

The model appeared in an episode of iCarly when she was 17 years old, playing Gibby’s girlfriend.

Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy, features in the scene trying to convince Gibby, played by Noah Munck, to go out with her.

“Don’t you wanna go out and have a little fun?” She asks him.

Emily Ratajkowski appeared in iCarly when she was a teenager. Picture: Getty

iCarly ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 - 2012. Picture: Alamy

“Look I really appreciate you coming over here,” Gibby responds, as Emily’s character walks out from the door and says: “How long are you gonna keep me waiting for?” Before stopping sharply when she sees Sam.

“Who’s she?” She asks, to which Sam replies: “Who’s you?”

“Gibby, my first love lol,” Emily wrote over the TikTok.

She also revealed she took two weeks off school to film the segment and got to meet Jennette McCurdy and her mum.

“Proud to be Tasha forever,” Emily wrote at the end of the TikTok.

iCarly starred Miranda Cosgrove as Carly. Picture: Alamy

In 2021, iCarly got a reboot on Paramount Plus with two, brand new series with even Carly's BFF Freddy (Nathan Cress) and her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) back on-screen.

Meanwhile, Emily became a household name after starring in Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ music video in 2013. She later accused Thicke of sexual harassment while on the set, speaking out in her book My Body.

She also acted in Gone Girl and TV series Advent.

