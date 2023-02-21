Kim Kardashian Teases Glimpse At Season 3 Of The Kardashians

21 February 2023, 17:05

Kim Kardashian teases season 3 update of The Kardashians
Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kardashian fans have been waiting for the latest updates on season 3 of the family’s Hulu and Disney+ show.

Kim Kardashian has shared a sneak peek at season 3 of The Kardashians.

The family’s Hulu and Disney+ show has had fans hooked throughout the first two seasons as we’ve been treated to a deeper look into the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The final episode of season 2 dropped in November last year, so it’s safe to say fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest series to come out to keep up with the reality star sisters.

Kylie Jenner Shares Heartwarming Video For Baby Aire's 1st Birthday

Has Kendall Jenner Fallen Out With Dad Caitlyn?

Kim Kardashian teased season 3 of The Kardashians
Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim teased that she and her family are still in the filming process of the upcoming season after sharing a glimpse of the new season on her Instagram Stories.

The mum-of-four shared a snap of a filming monitor as she sat in a chair seemingly shooting one of her popular confessional scenes.

"Season 3," she simply wrote below the picture, and we already can’t wait to find out what’s been going on!

Season 3 of The Kardashians doesn't have a release date just yet
Picture: Hulu

Kourtney was the first of the family to reveal that season 3 began filming back in October last year.

Little is known about when we can expect season 3 to drop, but the first season dropped in April 2022, whilst the second was released in September 2022.

So, if the upcoming season is expected to come out after a similar time frame, we can catch up with all the Kardashians gossip very soon!

