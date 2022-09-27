Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked rumours they're dating. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Brad Pitt is rumoured to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Brad Pitt, 58, and Emily Ratajkowski, 31 have sparked dating rumours.

The pair have allegedly been spotted out a few times following the model’s divorce from her producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband in July following four years of marriage after Sebastian reportedly cheated on her.

A source first told OK! in August that Brad asked out Emily, saying: “He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted out together a few times. Picture: Alamy

An insider has now told PageSix, however, that the duo are not officially an item after reports claimed they were ‘secretly dating’.

The source said: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”

The insider went on to say that the Hollywood actor has also “been seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not dating anyone in particular.

Emily Ratajkowski has sparked dating rumours with Brad Pitt. Picture: Alamy

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July. Picture: Alamy

They cryptically added: “Stay tuned.”

The Bullet Train actor has been single since his divorce from Angelina Jolie back in 2019.

Brad and Emily are yet to address the dating rumours.

