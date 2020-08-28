Chris Hughes ‘Dating’ Instagram Model As PDA Pictures Emerge Following Split From Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes has allegedly moved on with model Mary Bedford. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes was spotted out on a date with Instagram model Mary Bedford, after splitting from his Little Mix ex-girlfriend, Jesy Nelson, earlier this year.

Chris Hughes has reportedly moved on with new flame, Mary Bedford, following his split from Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

In photos obtained by a tabloid, the Love Island star was seen cosying up to the Instagram model on a date night in London, this week.

The PDA pictures showed Chris with his arm around Mary, as they even shared a smooch while they were out for drinks.

An onlooker revealed to the tabloid: "Chris and Mary went out for a slap-up dinner and looked really close. They were ­kissing and cuddling and were all over each other when they headed out at the end of the evening."

Chris Hughes has been 'dating' Mary Bedford. Picture: Instagram

The source continued: “They headed off in a cab to the train station together and looked really sweet together. He even tied her shoelaces for her.”

This comes after Chris revealed last month that he was left ‘heartbroken’ by his split from Jesy.

Speaking to Vicky Pattinson on her podcast, he said: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything. And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold.”

Jesy has since moved on with Our Girl actor, Sean Sagar, which Chris has reportedly found ‘hard’.

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson dated for 16 months. Picture: Instagram

After The Search star was spotted getting cosy with Sean in some seriously PDA snaps, an insider revealed to a report that the former Islander was ‘gutted’, saying: "Chris was really in love with Jesy and wanted it to work.

“He thought they were going to be together forever, so seeing pictures of her with Sean’s arms on her bare skin, looking warm and relaxed, was a hard pill to swallow. He’s gutted."

Chris and Jesy called time on their relationship in April this year, after 16 months together.

