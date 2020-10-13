Rochelle Humes Gives Fans Baby Update

Rochelle's baby boy has 'settled in'. Picture: instagram

Rochelle Humes has given fans an update on her baby boy.

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin welcomed their third child together last week.

The new mum-of-three, who kept fans up-to-date with her pregnancy, has now given fans an update on how her adorable baby boy, who she named Blake Hampton Humes, is ‘settling in’.

Rochelle Humes & Marvin’s Instagram Flooded With Messages From Celebrity Pals

Rochelle and Marvin Humes named their baby boy Blake Hampton Humes. Picture: instagram

Taking to Instagram, she shared a black and white image, which she captioned: “Overwhelmed by all of your messages.

“You’re all so lovely.

“This little man has settled in so well and is currently the happiest here…”

She then shared a video of herself breastfeeding him.

The Saturdays singer announced she had welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning.

She shared a string of snaps on Instagram, which she captioned: “Blake Hampton Humes. On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since…”

Celebrity pals including Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon flooded the comments with well wishes, with the latter writing: “Omg Roch he’s so perfect I’m crying my eyes out. He looks so alert and snug. I love him. Well done mumma.”

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: “Congrats beauty.”

