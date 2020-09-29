Rochelle Humes’ Pregnancy In Pictures As Due Date Of Third Baby With Marvin Humes Approaches

Rochelle Humes will give birth to her baby boy in October. Picture: Getty / Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle Humes’ due date is drawing closer and the TV presenter has been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

Rochelle Humes, 31, and husband Marvin, 35, will soon welcome their third child, a baby boy, to join their beautiful daughters Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three.

The Hit List presenters announced Rochelle’s pregnancy at Easter after giving their little girls a sweet Easter egg hunt for them to find out the news themselves and, ever since, the expectant mum has been sharing baby updates on Instagram.

Ever the stylish mum, Rochelle first shared a glimpse at her baby bump when showing off one of her glamorous outfits a few days after unveiling their happy news.

Rochelle Humes first gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in April. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

“Hey lil man, I can see you today,” Rochelle wrote alongside a selfie of her rocking a cropped, white co-ord.

Rochelle also kept a photo diary of her blossoming baby bump this time around, sharing her first update at 18 weeks as she posed in comfy lounge wear at home.

Rochelle began her baby bump photo diary with this upload. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle Humes looked glamorous as she hosted This Morning. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

During the warmer months the The Saturdays’ singer dressed her bump in some stunning summer dresses, marking 28 weeks in a cream midi dress for her shift at This Morning.

And when things cooled off again Rochelle stuck with elegant comfortable dresses, wearing one from & Other Stories with a tie at the waist to highlight her growing figure.

Rochelle highlighted her bump in a figure-hugging midi dress. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle Humes joked she'd 'cooked a full term baby'. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle had an extravagant baby shower in August, dressing her bump in a black, figure-hugging dress to mark the special day filled with all of her close family and friends.

To mark her pregnancy at 37 weeks Rochelle put on the lounge set she started the photo series with to show the difference in her bump size and joked she’s “cooked a full term baby.”

Rochelle’s due date is some point in October, so fans are expecting a new baby photo any day now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News