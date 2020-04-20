Marvin And Rochelle Humes Announce The Sex Of Their Baby During Adorable Easter Egg Hunt For Their Daughters

Marvin and Rochelle Humes are expecting their third baby. Picture: Marvin Humes/Instagram

Marvin Humes’ wife Rochelle is pregnant with the couple’s third child and they’ve just announced the sex of their little one!

Days after Marvin and Rochelle Humes announced The Saturdays singer is pregnant with their third baby the showbiz couple have revealed they’re having a baby boy.

Unveiling the news to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina during an Easter egg hunt, their little ones found out from the Easter bunny they’ll be getting a baby brother.

Marvin & Rochelle Humes Announce They're Pregnant With Baby Number Three

Capital presenter and JLS star Marvin is ecstatic with the news, sharing a video of his daughter’s discovery on Twitter alongside the caption: “Finally I have some back up! We’re having a baby boy! Over the moon.”

Marvin and Rochelle Humes told their daughters about their baby brother during an Easter hunt. Picture: Marvin Humes/Instagram

The couple let their daughters find out through an Easter egg hunt, with six-year-old Valentina reading a note spilling the secret.

It read: “Hippity hippity hop, I have great news that I have to drop, You and Valentina are such good sisters,

“But now it’s time to add someone new to the mixture. Now that’s all from me, the Easter Bunny.

“The BIG news is you have a baby brother inside of Mummy’s tummy!”

Finally I have some back up! We’re having a baby boy! Over the moon 💙 pic.twitter.com/olXo9Xjhgc — Marvin Humes (@MarvinHumes) April 20, 2020

Marvin rushed to scoop up his adorable daughter saying: “You’re going to be a big sister!”

Alaia-Mai then sweetly added: “A baby brother!” when mum Rochelle asked what she’s expecting.

This Morning presenter and The Saturdays star Rochelle posted the news on Instagram on Easter Sunday, writing "There's a baby bunny in my oven..."

As the baby is due in October, it means Rochelle is already three months pregnant. Rochelle and Marvin got married at Blenheim Palace in 2012, after getting engaged the year before.

The pair currently host The Hit List together on BBC One and have hosted This Morning together in the past.

Marvin also hosts The Capital Late Show, Monday to Thursday from 10pm on Capital, where he plays the hottest new music and goes live in the mix.

