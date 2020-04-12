Marvin & Rochelle Humes Announce They're Pregnant With Baby Number Three

Marvin and Rochelle Humes announce they're having a baby. Picture: Instagram: @marvinhumes

Capital's Marvin Humes has announced him and Rochelle are expecting their third child this October.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have announced they're pregnant and baby number three will be arriving this October.

The star couple - who already have two children, daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina - took to Instagram to share the news.

Marvin, who hosts The Capital Late Show, shared a photo this Easter Sunday revealing the couple were "eggspecting."

"And there's another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed," he wrote.

This Morning presenter and The Saturdays star Rochelle posted the same pic, writing "There's a baby bunny in my oven..."

As the baby is due in October, it means that Rochelle is already three months pregnant.

Rochelle and Marvin got married at Blenheim Palace in 2012, after getting engaged the year before.

The pair currently host The Hit List together on BBC One and have hosted This Morning together in the past.

Marvin also hosts The Capital Late Show, Monday to Thursday from 10pm on Capital, where he plays the hottest new music and goes live in the mix.

Congratulations to Marvin, Rochelle and their growing family from everyone at Capital.

