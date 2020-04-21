Rochelle Humes Baby Details Revealed, From Due Date To Names, As She Prepares To Welcome Third Child With Husband Marvin

Rochelle and Marvin are expanding their brood. Picture: instagram

Rochelle Humes is pregnant with her third child. But when is she due and how many children does she have already?

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are expecting!

The couple, who have been married since 2012, announced their happy news in an adorable post on Easter Sunday.

Marvin And Rochelle Humes Announce The Sex Of Their Baby

But when is Rochelle’s due date, what is the sex of the baby and how many children do they have already? Let’s take a look…

When is Rochelle Humes’ baby due? When is her due date?

Rochelle is due to give birth in October 2020.

What is the sex of Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ third baby?

The couple are expecting a baby boy!

What is Rochelle Humes going to call her baby boy?

When asked what she was planning on calling her little one, during a fan Q&A, the presenter said she was in need of suggestions.

She said: “Literally no idea…I need suggestions', before saying on showing: '[I don't have] a proper bump no…It just looks like I've really been enjoying lockdown…'

How many children do Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes have?

They already shared daughters Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina, 3, and couldn’t be happier that they are expanding their brood.

How did Rochelle and Marvin announce her pregnancy?

The couple made the announcement on Easter Sunday on Instagram.

Rochelle shared a photograph of her latest scan along with some adorable shoes, which she captioned: “There’s a baby bunny in my oven…”

