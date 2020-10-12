Rochelle Humes Baby Boy Name Meaning Revealed

Rochelle Humes baby name is adorable! Picture: instagram

Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s baby boy is here! But what’s his name? And what's the meaning behind it?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin have welcomed their third child together, a gorgeous baby brother for their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

But what name have the husband and wife chosen for their son? And is there's any sentimental meaning behind it? Let’s take a look…

Rochelle and Marvin revealed their baby's name on Instagram. Picture: instagram

What is Rochelle Humes baby’s name?

Rochelle and Marvin have named their son Blake Hampton Humes.

The couple announced the news in matching Instagram posts.

Rochelle’s read: “Black Hampton Humes. One Friday morning at 8:44 our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble since.”

Marvin Humes's son's name means 'absolutely incredible'. Picture: instagram

Marvin added: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete.”

The couple also shared a string of adorable photographs of their new arrival and he looks just like his famous mum and dad!

What is the meaning behind Rochelle's baby name?

The couple haven't revealed why they have chosen the name Blake Hampton for their son, but Blake is generally used as a boy's name and is of Hebrew origin and means 'absolutely incredible'.

The name Hampton means 'From The Village By The Town' and is of English origin. Hampton is a name that's been used primarily by parents who are considering baby names for boys.

So cute!

