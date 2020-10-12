Rochelle Humes Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Husband Marvin Humes

12 October 2020, 10:13 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 10:34

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have welcomed their baby boy
Rochelle and Marvin Humes have welcomed their baby boy. Picture: Marvin Humes/Instagram

Rochelle Humes has given birth to her third child, a baby boy, with husband Marvin.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes now have a baby boy joining their two daughters after the This Morning presenter gave birth on Friday 9 October.

The couple shared a picture of Rochelle cradling their new arrival in hospital and a snap of the newborn adorably wrapped in his tiny blankets.

Rochelle Humes’ Pregnancy In Pictures

They’ve also revealed the baby boy’s name; Blake.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have welcomed their baby bouy
Marvin and Rochelle Humes have welcomed their baby bouy. Picture: Marvin Humes/Instagram
Rochelle Humes gave birth to her son on 9 October
Rochelle Humes gave birth to her son on 9 October. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Capital presenter and JLS singer Marvin revealed the news on Instagram, declaring their beautiful family is “now complete”.

He also admitted it feels "weird" to be saying, "my son".

He wrote: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that. Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete.”

Marvin Humes said it felt 'weird' to say 'my son'
Marvin Humes said it felt 'weird' to say 'my son'. Picture: Marvin Humes/Instagram

Rochelle gave birth on Friday at 8.44am with Blake weighing 8 pounds and two ounces.

Their baby boy is the little brother to big sisters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

The couple have since been flooded with messages of congratulations from their friends and fellow celebs, with many complimenting the cute choice of name.

