Rochelle Humes And Marvin Relationship: When They Met And When They Became Husband And Wife

Rochelle Humes and Marvin have had a lasting relationship as husband and wife. Picture: PA images

Rochelle Humes and Marvin are preparing to welcome their third child together. But when did they meet and when did they get married and become husband and wife?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin are the ultimate couple goals! The husband and wife, who have been in a relationship since 2010, are preparing to welcome their third child together, who Rochelle announced she was pregnant with earlier this year.

The Saturdays singer has been keeping fans up-to-date with her pregnancy on social media and husband Marvin is ‘counting down the days’ until their little boy arrives.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin are the ultimate couple goals! Picture: instagram

But when did Rochelle and Marvin meet? And when did they get married? Let’s take a look…

When did Rochelle Humes and Marvin meet?

Although they didn’t officially start dating until 2010, Rochelle once revealed in an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show that she first met Marvin when she was 16!

She said: “We actually met when I was younger, when I was probably about 16. Nothing like that.

"Fast forward a few years on, he was in JLS, I was in The Saturdays. We were at a club, and they had put all the bands together.

"I went to the toilet and my bag was on the chair. He took my phone out of my bag, called himself from my phone and got my number.

"It’s weird. He’s got the last laugh because I married him, but it’s weird. In a creepy, restraining order way.”

When did Rochelle Humes and Marvin get married?

Rochelle and Marvin got married and became husband and wife in 2012 in a lavish ceremony at Blenheim Palace.

The couple recently celebrated their eighth year anniversary and Rochelle shared a stunning photograph on Instagram, which she captioned: “8 years on and I love you so much more. I’m so proud of everything we have become as a team, God had been very good to us. I’m not me without you… Happy Anniversary… Forever and always Mr Humes.”

