Rochelle And Marvin Humes Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Baby Names?

30 September 2020, 13:53

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes often share adorable snaps of their children on social media.
Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes often share adorable snaps of their children on social media. Picture: instagram

How many kids do Rochelle and Marvin Humes have and what are their children’s names?

Rochelle Humes is 37 weeks pregnant and preparing to welcome her first baby boy with husband Marvin Humes.

The presenter and former Saturdays singer, who announced she was expecting at Easter, and then the baby's sex, has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy on social media and showing off her growing bump.

Has Rochelle Humes Had Her Baby?

Rochelle Humes has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy.
Rochelle Humes has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy. Picture: instagram

Taking a closer look inside Rochelle and Marvin's family we see how many kids they have in total and that their baby names are:

How many kids do Rochelle Humes and Marvin have?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin currently have two little girls and a baby boy on the way.

Their first daughter was born in 2013 and their second daughter was born in 2017.

The couple kept their daughters out of the spotlight until earlier this year when they decided to ‘share a little bit more’ of their family on social media.

Rochelle shared a post on Instagram explaining her decision, which read: "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

"Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind."

Rochelle Humes and Marvin currently have two daughters and a baby boy on the way.
Rochelle Humes and Marvin currently have two daughters and a baby boy on the way. Picture: Instagram

What are Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s children’s names?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s eldest daughter is called Alaia-Mai and their second daughter is called Valentina Raine.

The couple have yet to reveal what name they will give to their baby boy.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna R9 Album: Release Date, Songs And Everything The Star Has Said About New Music

Rihanna

Tom Felton posted a throwback of his Harry Potter co-stars

Tom Felton Posts Cute Throwback With Harry Potter Co-Stars Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe
There are plenty of books available to broaden your knowledge of race inequalities

8 Essential Books To Read To Gain A Wider Understanding On Racism And Social Injustice

Wes Nelson and Maya Jama sparked dating rumours with a selfie together.

Is Wes Nelson dating Maya Jama?

Taylor Swift lyrics posted all over Jake Gyllenhaal's latest Instagram

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Lyrics Flooded On Ex Jake Gyllenhaal's Instagram Snap

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi