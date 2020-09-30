Rochelle And Marvin Humes Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Baby Names?

How many kids do Rochelle and Marvin Humes have and what are their children’s names?

Rochelle Humes is 37 weeks pregnant and preparing to welcome her first baby boy with husband Marvin Humes.

The presenter and former Saturdays singer, who announced she was expecting at Easter, and then the baby's sex, has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy on social media and showing off her growing bump.

Taking a closer look inside Rochelle and Marvin's family we see how many kids they have in total and that their baby names are:

How many kids do Rochelle Humes and Marvin have?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin currently have two little girls and a baby boy on the way.

Their first daughter was born in 2013 and their second daughter was born in 2017.

The couple kept their daughters out of the spotlight until earlier this year when they decided to ‘share a little bit more’ of their family on social media.

Rochelle shared a post on Instagram explaining her decision, which read: "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

"Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind."

What are Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s children’s names?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s eldest daughter is called Alaia-Mai and their second daughter is called Valentina Raine.

The couple have yet to reveal what name they will give to their baby boy.

