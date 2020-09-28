Has Rochelle Humes Had Her Baby?

28 September 2020, 17:29

Rochelle Humes recently confused fans with a photograph of a newborn baby.
Rochelle Humes recently confused fans with a photograph of a newborn baby. Picture: instagram

Has Rochelle Humes had her baby?

Rochelle Humes announced she was pregnant with her third child with husband Marvin Humes in an adorable post on Instagram at Easter.

It read: "There's a baby bunny in my oven..."

But has she given birth to the baby yet?

Marvin And Rochelle Humes Announce The Sex Of Their Baby During Adorable Easter Egg Hunt For Their Daughters

Rochelle Humes already shares two daughters with husband Marvin Humes.
Rochelle Humes already shares two daughters with husband Marvin Humes. Picture: instagram

Has Rochelle Humes had her baby?

Rochelle Humes has not given birth just yet but she recently caused some confusion when she shared an adorable photograph on her Instagram.

In the shot, her daughter, Alaia-Mai, can be seen gazing at a newborn baby, however, the photo is a couple of years old and the baby is actually her other daughter, Valentina.

Rochelle’s followers took to the comment section, with one writing: “For a minute, I thought you had had your baby boy before I saw the caption!”

Another added: “Oh my god I thought he’d arrived!!! Gorgeous snap.”

Rochelle is currently 37 weeks pregnant and she recently revealed she’s feeling ‘proud’ that she’s managed to ‘cook a full term baby’.

She shared a stunning photograph of her bump on Instagram, which she captioned:” And just like that I’ve cooked a full term baby.

“I know he’s not here yet but I’m feeling proud and 3rd time round I’m still in awe of what the human body can do.

“My favourite line when Marv asks me what I’m doing is ‘Growing a human, what are you doing?’ #37weekspregnant.”

We can’t wait for the actual announcement!

