Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s Instagrams have been flooded with messages from their celebrity pals, including their JLS and The Saturdays bandmates, following the announcement that their baby boy has arrived.

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin have received an outpouring of love from their celebrity pals, including JLS’ Aston Merrygold and The Saturdays' singer Mollie King, on Instagram after announcing the birth of their baby son and revealing his name.

The husband and wife welcomed their third child together on Friday morning.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin's baby boy is adorable. Picture: instagram

Celebs including Holly Willoughby, Mark Wright and Pixie Lott have now sent their congratulations to the new family of five.

Holly Willoughby wrote: “He’s soooooo beautiful… love to you all.”

The This Morning host then added: “Those toes!”

Marvin’s JLS bandmate, Aston Merrygold, wrote: “Beautiful boy!!!!! Welcome to the world little Blake.”

Rochelle’s former The Saturdays bandmate added: “Congratulations!! He looks absolutely beautiful. So happy for you all.”

TOWIE legend Mark Wright posted: “Congrats guys!”

Singer Pixie Lott wrote: “Omg congratulations! So happy for you all.”

Mummy Diaries star Billie Faires posted: “Congratulations to you all. He is beautiful.”

He really is!

