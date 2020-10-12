Rochelle Humes & Marvin’s Instagram Flooded With Messages From Celebrity Pals Including JLS’ Aston & The Saturdays Singer Mollie King As They Welcome Baby Boy

12 October 2020, 11:57

Rochelle Humes and Marvin's baby boy is here!
Rochelle Humes and Marvin's baby boy is here! Picture: instagram

Rochelle Humes and Marvin’s Instagrams have been flooded with messages from their celebrity pals, including their JLS and The Saturdays bandmates, following the announcement that their baby boy has arrived.

Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin have received an outpouring of love from their celebrity pals, including JLS’ Aston Merrygold and The Saturdays' singer Mollie King, on Instagram after announcing the birth of their baby son and revealing his name.

The husband and wife welcomed their third child together on Friday morning.

Rochelle And Marvin Humes Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Baby Names?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin's baby boy is adorable.
Rochelle Humes and Marvin's baby boy is adorable. Picture: instagram

Celebs including Holly Willoughby, Mark Wright and Pixie Lott have now sent their congratulations to the new family of five.

Holly Willoughby wrote: “He’s soooooo beautiful… love to you all.”

The This Morning host then added: “Those toes!”

Marvin’s JLS bandmate, Aston Merrygold, wrote: “Beautiful boy!!!!! Welcome to the world little Blake.”

Rochelle’s former The Saturdays bandmate added: “Congratulations!! He looks absolutely beautiful. So happy for you all.”

TOWIE legend Mark Wright posted: “Congrats guys!”

Singer Pixie Lott wrote: “Omg congratulations! So happy for you all.”

Mummy Diaries star Billie Faires posted: “Congratulations to you all. He is beautiful.”

He really is!

