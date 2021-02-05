Bella Hadid Brands Gigi The ‘Best’ Mum To Baby Khai In Heartfelt Post

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella sung her praises about her first steps in motherhood. Picture: PA/Instagram

Bella Hadid has praised her sister, Gigi’s parenting skills in a heartwarming post she shared on Instagram.

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl, Khai, into the world four months ago and it seems the couple are taking to being first-time parents very well!

The supermodel’s sister, Bella, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the new mama, explaining how proud she is of her.

Sharing Gigi’s stunning first-ever solo Vogue cover on her Instagram story, she penned: “I am so proud of you Jelena!!!

“That post-pregnancy glow!!!! You amaze me everyday …. You make me cry!!!”

Bella Hadid explained that she's 'so proud' of her sister, Gigi. Picture: Instagram

Bella continued: “Giving face, giving hair, giving BODYYY!!!!! But most importantly giving kindness, respect, integrity and MOTHERHOOD!!!!

“Best mommy. Best girl.”

“I love you sister,” Bella added, “My personal SuperWOMAN!!!!!”

Gushing about Gigi’s gorgeous cover, she went on to add a disclaimer that the mother-of-one’s hair was ‘all her real hair’, and we are so here for the support!

Bella branded Gigi Hadid 'the best' mother to baby Khai. Picture: PA

In her interview with Vogue, the beau of the former 1D star opened up about the moment Zayn caught baby Khai during labour.

She said that she was ‘an animal woman’ in labour, adding: “It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s [Zayn] holding her. It was so cute.”

It seems the pair are both naturals at parenting since Gigi’s dad, Mohamed, recently called Zayn a ‘great father’ to baby Khai.

Zigi's baby is super lucky!

