Gigi Hadid Now Has A Tattoo Tribute To Baby Girl And It Matches Zayn Malik’s

Gigi Hadid now has a matching tattoo with boyfriend Zayn of their baby's name. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching tattoos of their baby girl’s name, and it’s the supermodel’s second tiny inking.

Gigi Hadid fans have just spotted the tattoo tribute she has for baby girl Khai, after she filmed a skincare regime video as part of her cover shoot with Vogue.

Gigi Hadid Recalls Moment Zayn Malik Caught Baby Khai During Labour

The new mum and boyfriend Zayn Malik have matching tattoos for their baby daughter, who they welcomed in September at their family’s farm in Pennsylvania where Gigi had a home birth.

Gigi Hadid has her daughter's name in Arabic on her arm. Picture: Vogue

As she filmed her skincare and makeup regime video, eagle-eyed fans noticed the inking on her upper arm of Khai’s name in Arabic.

Fans first noticed Zayn’s inking when he went live on Instagram shortly after the release of his album ‘Nobody is Listening’.

At that point the couple hadn’t revealed their baby girl’s name with the world and it wasn’t until fans went back over Gigi’s social media posts for a closer look that we all realised we’d missed the clues for weeks.

Zayn Malik has the same tattoo as Gigi Hadid on his wrist. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Khai’s name is Gigi’s second tattoo – her other design is of a tiny broken heart on the inside of her middle finger, which she got with best friends Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Hailey Bieber.

After completing her makeup for the Vogue video Gigi assured fans it’s rare she finds time to do her makeup now she’s a mother to her baby girl.

“This is not how I look everyday. Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup or just putting on deodorant is like we’re doing great.”

She added: “If you brushed your hair this week I’m really proud of you.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital