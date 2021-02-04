Gigi Hadid Now Has A Tattoo Tribute To Baby Girl And It Matches Zayn Malik’s

4 February 2021, 16:21

Gigi Hadid now has a matching tattoo with boyfriend Zayn of their baby's name
Gigi Hadid now has a matching tattoo with boyfriend Zayn of their baby's name. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching tattoos of their baby girl’s name, and it’s the supermodel’s second tiny inking.

Gigi Hadid fans have just spotted the tattoo tribute she has for baby girl Khai, after she filmed a skincare regime video as part of her cover shoot with Vogue.

Gigi Hadid Recalls Moment Zayn Malik Caught Baby Khai During Labour

The new mum and boyfriend Zayn Malik have matching tattoos for their baby daughter, who they welcomed in September at their family’s farm in Pennsylvania where Gigi had a home birth.

Gigi Hadid has her daughter's name in Arabic on her arm
Gigi Hadid has her daughter's name in Arabic on her arm. Picture: Vogue

As she filmed her skincare and makeup regime video, eagle-eyed fans noticed the inking on her upper arm of Khai’s name in Arabic.

Fans first noticed Zayn’s inking when he went live on Instagram shortly after the release of his album ‘Nobody is Listening’.

At that point the couple hadn’t revealed their baby girl’s name with the world and it wasn’t until fans went back over Gigi’s social media posts for a closer look that we all realised we’d missed the clues for weeks.

Zayn Malik has the same tattoo as Gigi Hadid on his wrist
Zayn Malik has the same tattoo as Gigi Hadid on his wrist. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Khai’s name is Gigi’s second tattoo – her other design is of a tiny broken heart on the inside of her middle finger, which she got with best friends Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Hailey Bieber.

After completing her makeup for the Vogue video Gigi assured fans it’s rare she finds time to do her makeup now she’s a mother to her baby girl.

“This is not how I look everyday. Sometimes I go a week without touching makeup or just putting on deodorant is like we’re doing great.”

She added: “If you brushed your hair this week I’m really proud of you.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid's pasta recipe is almost as famous as the model herself

Gigi Hadid’s Famous Vodka Pasta Recipe And How To Make It

The new 'I'm Busy' challenge has been widely popular with TikTok users.

‘I’m Busy’ Challenge: All The Funniest Pranks From New FaceTime Trend On TikTok

Gigi Hadid recalled a sweet moment from giving birth to her baby girl with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Recalls Moment Zayn Malik Caught Baby Khai During Labour

Harry Styles allegedly has a catalogue of unreleased bops.

Does Harry Styles Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unveil List Of Never-Before-Heard Tracks

Harry Styles Tattoos 2018

Harry Styles’ Tattoos And Meanings: Complete List Of One Direction Star's Body Art

One Direction

Gigi Hadid told fans which pic of her and Zayn Malik she wanted to treasure in their home.

Gigi Hadid Reveals The Romantic Picture Of Her And Zayn Malik She Wants Painted In Their House

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?