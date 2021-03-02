Exclusive

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

After Harry Styles was forced to pull out from the role of Prince Eric, Awkwafina, who stars as Scuttle in The Little Mermaid, spoke about it.

We all remember the day when we found out Harry Styles had been cast as Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. And we all remember when we found out that it wasn't true.

Awkwafina, who is set to star as the seagull Scuttle in Disney's The Little Mermaid, spoke to Capital about him not being in the film.

"I think I came on a little bit later [than when Harry Styles was said to be cast as Prince Eric]," said the Raya and the Last Dragon actress.

"I am a big fan of Harry Styles," said Awkwafina, before praising Jonah Hauer-King, who was finally cast in the role, saying "[Jonah] is really great, too."

In 2019, Harry Styles explained to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as to why he couldn't accept the role, saying "I had a meeting with the director, Rob Marshall - who is the most wonderful man; he's great.

"Honestly, it was just a few things. I think [The Little Mermaid] is going to be an amazing film," he later said.

Meet the cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, @Awkwafina, @DaveedDiggs, @JacobTremblay, @MelissaMcCarthy & Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, featuring music from the animated original & new music by @AlMenken & @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/lXp0p2mVrE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

This hasn't stopped Harry Styles from acting, however. Recently, he wrapped a project, Don't Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, and is set to film My Policeman soon.

It is also rumoured that Harry Styles is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role. This comes after speculation that he will also be in a film opposite Brad Pitt.