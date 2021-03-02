Exclusive

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

2 March 2021, 14:24

After Harry Styles was forced to pull out from the role of Prince Eric, Awkwafina, who stars as Scuttle in The Little Mermaid, spoke about it.

We all remember the day when we found out Harry Styles had been cast as Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. And we all remember when we found out that it wasn't true.

Awkwafina, who is set to star as the seagull Scuttle in Disney's The Little Mermaid, spoke to Capital about him not being in the film.

> QUIZ: Who Would Harry Styles Play In A Movie Of Your Life?

"I think I came on a little bit later [than when Harry Styles was said to be cast as Prince Eric]," said the Raya and the Last Dragon actress.

"I am a big fan of Harry Styles," said Awkwafina, before praising Jonah Hauer-King, who was finally cast in the role, saying "[Jonah] is really great, too."

In 2019, Harry Styles explained to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as to why he couldn't accept the role, saying "I had a meeting with the director, Rob Marshall - who is the most wonderful man; he's great.

"Honestly, it was just a few things. I think [The Little Mermaid] is going to be an amazing film," he later said.

> Head To Global Player For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip

This hasn't stopped Harry Styles from acting, however. Recently, he wrapped a project, Don't Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, and is set to film My Policeman soon.

It is also rumoured that Harry Styles is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role. This comes after speculation that he will also be in a film opposite Brad Pitt.

More News

See more More News

Kim Kardashian hints at bad year on Instagram

Kim Kardashian References Lousy Year On Instagram Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Anna Todd gave a first-look at songs potentially featured in 'After We Fell'.

After We Fell Soundtrack: Anna Todd Shares Glimpse Of Songs Featured In Upcoming Film

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Rumours have been flying about that Paul Mescal could join the My Policeman cast.

Paul Mescal Rumoured To Join Harry Styles And Emma Corrin In My Policeman Cast

Little Mix are on the verge of 'a new dawn'

Little Mix Discuss ‘New Dawn’ Of The Band And ‘Doing Their Own Thing’

Halsey calls out questions about her pregnancy

Halsey Calls Out People Asking If Her Pregnancy Was Planned

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character