What Actually Happened With Harry Styles' Prince Eric Casting?

14 August 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 11:16

Harry Styles has apparently turned down the role of Prince Eric
Harry Styles has apparently turned down the role of Prince Eric. Picture: Facebook (L); Getty (R)

A couple of hours after Harry Styles was announced to star in Disney's The Little Mermaid, it was confirmed that he had, in fact, turned down the role. But what happened?

Harry Styles was recently "announced" to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but according to reports, the 'Sign of the Times' singer turned down the role.

The Wrap confirmed that Harry "respectfully declined" the role, despite being a "fan" of the project, which involves Halle Bailey, and is also rumoured to have Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula.

> A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes

So why were Harry's millions of fans expecting to see the One Direction heartthrob starring in Disney's next live-action movie?

Rumours around his casting have been rife, ever since fans started to back him, following his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, but it was "confirmed" after two independent sources, AMC Theatres and Regal - two of the biggest cinema chains in the United States - posted his casting on Twitter.

AMC Theatres posted about Harry Styles' casting as Prince Eric
AMC Theatres posted about Harry Styles' casting as Prince Eric. Picture: Twitter

Since, both posts have been deleted. Meanwhile, The DisInsider was apparently exclusively informed that Harry would star as Prince Eric, but they have since apologised for "not double confirming what [their] source told us".

> Harry Styles Filmed ANOTHER Music Video In Scotland & Here's Everything You Need To Know

So far, only three cast members have been announced for The Little Mermaid; singer, Halle Bailey is to play Ariel, while Room's Jacob Tremblay will play Flounder, and Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina will play Scuttle.

Directioners were supporting Harry to portray iconic rock and roller, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, after he was one of the shortlisted actors, alongside Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort, but he was unfortunately beaten to the role by Austin Butler, star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Vanessa Hudgens' boyfriend.

Harry Styles isn't the only one set for the big screen; Liam Payne recently confirmed to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that he auditioned for Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip About Harry Styles

"On my last birthday, I got a message saying 'You need to meet [Steven Spielberg]'," said Liam, before he went on to describe his audition for the movie, which is also rumoured to star his friend, Camila Cabello.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  11. 11
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  12. 12
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  14. 14
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  15. 15
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  17. 17
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  19. 19
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  22. 22
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Small Talk
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  35. 35
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dilemma
    Sigma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  38. 38
    Love Too Much
    Keane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown reunited with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown Sparks New Stranger Things 4 Theory After Posting A Photo With Hopper Actor David Harbour

TV & Film

Camila Cabello fans think she's about to release a single

Will Camila Cabello Perform 'Señorita' With Shawn Mendes Or New Music At The 2019 VMAs?
Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date And Tracklist Of Singer's Seventh Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift

Molly-Mae Hague has a stunning Manchester flat

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s House: Love Island Star’s Stunning Manchester Flat

TV & Film