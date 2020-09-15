QUIZ: Who Would Harry Styles Play In A Movie Of Your Life?

15 September 2020, 09:33

Take this personality quiz to see who Harry Styles would play in a movie of your life
Take this personality quiz to see who Harry Styles would play in a movie of your life. Picture: PA Images

With Harry Styles becoming one of the hottest acting stars on the planet, it's about time he stars in a movie of your life, but who would he play?

Harry Styles has just been cast in Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry, Darling, and is rumoured to portray Pyro in an upcoming reboot of X-Men.

With the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer taking on such prolific movie roles, it's about time that he gets cast in the movie of your life.

Take this trivia quiz to see who he will play - whether it be your lover, your brother or married to your mother...

