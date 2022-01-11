All The After Ever Happy Teasers & Behind-The-Scenes Photos Ahead Of Release Date

All the behind-the-scenes snaps of After Ever Happy as fans gear up for After 4. Picture: Voltage Pictures

By Capital FM

After Ever Happy fans have been treated to glimpses of what we can expect to see from the movie and we’ve rounded up all the behind-the-scenes snaps.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Ever Happy is the fourth instalment in the After movie series, which is based on the famous book series by Anna Todd.

The third flick, After We Fell, was released in October 2021 - just a year after the second movie, After We Collided, dropped.

Fans have been anticipating the release of After 4 for months now after we were left with a shocking cliffhanger ending in After We Fell.

After Ever Happy Fans Are Just Working Out Meaning Behind Movie Title

Although a US and various European release dates have been announced for the upcoming film, we are yet to be told when the film will drop in the UK, which has fans extra invested in any content we get to see from behind-the-scenes snaps.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest teasers and on-set pictures that we’ve seen from After Ever Happy so far…

After Ever Happy is set to be released in late 2022. Picture: Voltage Pictures

After We Fell ended on a cliffhanger. Picture: Voltage Pictures

On-set of After Ever Happy

We all know what’s coming next… #AfterEverHappy pic.twitter.com/vBDhn7hGnk — After We Fell Movie (@aftermovie) January 4, 2022

At the start of the year, the After movie’s official Twitter account reminded fans that After Ever Happy’s release date is getting closer when they posted a photo of the director chair with the movie title on it.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays Hardin Scott in the movies alongside Josephine Langford’s character Tessa Young, previously revealed that the third and fourth instalments of the movie series were filmed back-to-back in Budapest during lockdown.

So, since filming wrapped a long time ago, meaning all we have to do is wait for the new film to drop!

The Twitter account captioned the snap: “We all know what’s coming next… #AfterEverHappy,” and we are so excited!

After Ever Happy teaser trailer

Hessa fans were finally treated to a teaser trailer for After Ever Happy on Christmas Eve last year, giving fans an insight into what we can expect from the next chapter in the Afterverse.

The clip promises some more steamy on-set moments, as well as what seems like a very turbulent time for Hardin and Tessa.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more teasers from the upcoming film!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital