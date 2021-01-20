QUIZ: Which Harry Styles Song Are You?

By Capital FM

Which 'Fine Line' era tune are you? Picture: YouTube/ Harry Styles

Harry Styles incredible bangers always have fans divided over just which one takes the top spot, so it's time to find out which of his tunes your true loyalties lie with...

Harry Styles has spoilt us with the incredible music he dropped during his 'Fine Line' era and jaw dropping music videos to go with them.

It can sometimes feel like an impossible task trying to choose a favourite, but we're afraid the time has come to take our quiz and find out which of his songs you really are.

An Ode To Harry Styles' Iconic Denim Two-Piece From His Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Performance

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News