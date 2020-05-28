15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Neighbours: From Harry Styles To Kendall Jenner & The Kardashians

A lot of celebs have purchased huge houses in California and London. Picture: Getty/PA

The only thing better than living in a lavish mansion with an incredible view is sharing that view with another celeb, but which stars are neighbours?

Celebs have worked their way up to being able to afford the life of luxury and moving to lavish places to set up their homes but what happens when you run into another famous face on the same road?

That’s the case for far more stars than you would think after it’s been revealed quite a few times that celebs are neighbours to other stars.

From the Kardashians and One Direction singers to Hollywood stars, here’s a round-up of some of the celebs who are neighbours.

Niall Horan and the Kardashians

The One Direction star bought a mansion near the Kardashians in Calabasas, California. Picture: Instagram/E!

In 2013, Niall Horan joined the Calabasas community, which is widely known for being the home of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The Irish 'Heartbreak Weather’ star purchased the £1.5million home when he was just 19 years old and wasn’t too far from Kris Jenner’s house, before her youngest daughters Kendall, who dated Niall's bandmate Harry Styles, and Kylie had moved out.

Adele and Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Adele live next to each other. Picture: Getty

In a radio interview, Katy Perry revealed that Adele is her ‘next-door neighbour’ and we're so jealous!

As far as next-door goes with luxury houses, we’re sure that means still a lot further away than a regular home - but the idea is still insane!

The pregnant ‘California Gurls’ singer revealed what it was like living near the 'Skyfall' songstress, saying: “She’s my next-door neighbour so not only is she on the scene, but she’s like around the corner.

“We live very close to each other, we’re friendly, we’ve known each other for a long time. I haven’t seen her in person since she’s been, like, you know, transforming herself but pre-quarantine I was busy, she was busy.

“But I remember sometime last year, she just knocks on my door and comes in. I’m in my robe, it’s fun, we had a chat and a cuppa. She’s great, she’s very real [sic].”

Harry Styles, Sam Smith & Boy George

Harry Styles owns three properties in Hampstead, North London. Picture: PA

Sam Smith purchased a flat in Hampstead, North London, just metres away from 80s legend Boy George, and if that wasn't cool enough, the area is widely known for Harry Styles’ three properties!

In February this year, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star bought his third house on the road where he already owns two houses, with plans to make them into a huge property that will mark his UK base.

He spent a whopping £12million on the first two homes last year, before splashing out on another £4.2million for the third!

Kendall Jenner and Jimmy Kimmel

Model Kendall revealed once on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was neighbours with the talk show host and it made her feel safer.

She said: "You know it is actually so strange, when I moved in my mom was not happy about me moving into a home by myself.

"And I was like, 'No, you know what, it's okay because Jimmy Kimmel lives right across the street. I don't know him but like maybe if anything goes down he'll save my life.”

Miley Cyrus and Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

The Wests and Miley Cyrus live within close proximity of each other in California. Picture: Instagram/PA

It’s no surprise that a lot of stars live in Hidden Hills in Los Angeles as the area boasts some seriously envious views and a star-studded residence.

Amongst it, Miley Cyrus lives close-by to Kanye West and his wife and TV personality Kim Kardashian.

Despite the fact they probably live extremely different lives, it's pretty cool that the Hannah Montana star is close by to the famous pair!

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly

Ant and Dec are neighbours in the UK and overseas! Picture: PA

As absolute national treasures, it would almost not make sense if the duo didn’t live near each other!

The I’m A Celeb hosts, Ant and Dec, apparently live on the same street in Chiswick, West London.

If that isn’t friendship goals enough, the pair have also bought two villas side by side in a Portuguese gold resort on the Algarve so that they can vacation together as well!

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and Khloe have purchased homes close to one another. Picture: PA

Khloe and Kourtney have always been the closest of the Kardashian sisters so it doesn’t shock us that they’ve opted to live near each other.

After splitting from her ex-husband Lamar Odom, Khloe reportedly purchased Justin Bieber’s £4.5million pad in Calabasas, right by her big sis!

