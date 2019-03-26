Where Are The Hannah Montana Cast Now? Here's What Emily Osment, Jason Earles And The Rest Are Up To Now

Miley Cyrus has been throwing it back to the Hannah Montana days and we're feeling nostaglic. Picture: Getty

As Hannah Montana celebrates its 15th anniversary, we take a look at the cast members of the hit Disney Channel show and where they are now.

Miley Cryus has been whipping fans into a frenzy, as she's shared a series of throwback clips and pics from her Hannah Montana days.

And while Miley's career post-Disney Channel has been well documented, we're all wondering what happened to the rest of the cast.

Here's the lowdown...

Where are the Hannah Montana cast now?

Emily Osment, AKA Lily Truscott

Emily Osment recently appeared in Netflix's Kominsky Method. Picture: Getty

Following her long stint on Hannah Montana, Emily moved into voice acting. She's lent her vocals to shows such as Family Guy and Rainbow Brite.

She's also has a career in music and has appeared on TV shows like Netflix's Kominsky Method.

Jason Earles, AKA Jackson Stewart

Jason went on to star in Kickin' It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone. Picture: Getty

Keeping the Disney dream alive, Jason went on to star in Kickin' It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone.

The Hannah Montana star also married longterm Katie Drysen in 2017. Sharing a pic of their wedding on Instagram, Jason stated it was: "the most magical day of my life." CUTE!

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AKA Ashley Dewitt

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is now engaged to Scott Kline. Picture: Getty

Anna appeared in 18 episodes of Hannah Montana, between 2008-2011. She's since starred in Broadway's Godspell and opened for the Jonas Brothers in Asia during their 2012 tour.

As of November 2018, the actress and singer is engaged to fiancé Scott Kline.

Moises Arias, AKA Rico

Moises Arias has appeared in Pitch Perfect 3. Picture: Getty

Since the Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place days, Moises has been keeping busy racking up an impressive portfolio of acting jobs.

He's appeared in The Middle, Ender's Game and Pitch Perfect 3.

Shanica Knowles, AKA Amber Addison

Shanica Knowles appeared in Restless and Melissa & Joey. Picture: Getty

Shanica has also continued acting, appearing on Melissa & Joey alongside Melissa Joan-Hart, Restless and Life-Size 2.