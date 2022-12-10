Jingle Bell Ball 2022’s Most Iconic Moments: From Sam Smith's Festive Show To Eliza Rose's Ball Debut

The most iconic moments from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 was nothing short of iconic as we saw the likes of Mimi Webb wowing on stage at The O2 to Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi shutting down the event with their timeless bops during night one of JBB - and we’ve got you covered on all the best bits that went down this weekend.

It’s no surprise that Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard came with so many iconic moments thanks to the incredible line-up of stars who were hosted at The O2 this weekend.

From show-stopping performances to magical outfits we were treated to so many jaw-dropping performances and hilarious backstage moments from the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith to Mimi Webb and KSI.

Let’s take a look at some of those unforgettable moments that happened both on and off stage at the #CapitalJBB…

Eliza Rose channelled her inner Who

Eliza Rose at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

'B.O.T.A' hitmaker Eliza Rose joined MistaJam and Friends for the most festive set, channelling her inner Who as she took to the decks, complete with the signature Who hairstyle.

It was the most iconic moment as she had everyone at The O2 getting into the party spirit during her JBB debut.

Mimi Webb was the queen of 'fits at #CapitalJBB

Mimi Webb on the red carpet at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi Webb is our absolute style icon of the weekend after taking to the red carpet at #CapitalJBB with a stunning pink strappy dress, giving us all the Ariana Grande circa 2018 vibes.

She even paired the dress with the most gorgeous sparkly platform heels with heart designs on her calves - and now we need to know where she got them!

Sam Smith blew everyone away with their rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Sam Smith performing at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Sam Smith was the gift that keeps on giving after taking to the stage on Saturday night to sing a medley of their hits.

Amongst all the bops from 'Unholy' and 'How Do You Sleep' to 'I'm Not The Only One', Sam treated fans at The O2 to a melodic rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' to get us all in the festive mood.

Paired with their sparkly jumpsuit, it was the performance of dreams!

