Find The Barclaycard Bauble To Win Tickets To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Listen to Capital and find the Barclaycard Bauble for your chance to win tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

You could be in with a chance of winning tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023! Here's what you've got to do...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Barclaycard Bauble is touring the UK from Monday 4th to Friday 8th December and it could be coming to a location near you.

Make sure you're listening to Capital for clues to find its location and be in with a chance of winning tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Follow the clues to find the bauble and you could be partying with us at The O2 on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December, where Alicia Keys, RAYE, Zara Larsson, Tom Grennan, Busted and more incredible artists will be joining us at The O2.

Please note:

The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

Entrants must be present at the daily location of the Barclaycard Bauble activation and enter the Promotion between 07:00am and 08:00am on the relevant day. They also must be present at the Barclaycard Bauble site between 08:00am and 08:30am for that day’s draw in order to be eligible to win the prize.

Full T&Cs here.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.