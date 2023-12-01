Find The Barclaycard Bauble To Win Tickets To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

1 December 2023, 06:00

Listen to Capital and find the Barclaycard Bauble for your chance to win tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Listen to Capital and find the Barclaycard Bauble for your chance to win tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

You could be in with a chance of winning tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023! Here's what you've got to do...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Barclaycard Bauble is touring the UK from Monday 4th to Friday 8th December and it could be coming to a location near you.

Make sure you're listening to Capital for clues to find its location and be in with a chance of winning tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Follow the clues to find the bauble and you could be partying with us at The O2 on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December, where Alicia Keys, RAYE, Zara Larsson, Tom Grennan, Busted and more incredible artists will be joining us at The O2.

Please note:

The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

Entrants must be present at the daily location of the Barclaycard Bauble activation and enter the Promotion between 07:00am and 08:00am on the relevant day. They also must be present at the Barclaycard Bauble site between 08:00am and 08:30am for that day’s draw in order to be eligible to win the prize.

Full T&Cs here.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 line-up

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2023 Line-Up

#CapitalJBB is back for 2023

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2023: Dates, Venue, Line-Up And More

Mimi Webb has achieved so much by 22

Mimi Webb's Journey From TikTok Sensation To The Jingle Bell Ball Stage

News

Stormzy closed the Jingle Bell Ball with an incredible performance

Stormzy Shut Down The O2 With A Historical Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

José Mourinho wished Stormzy good luck ahead of his performance

José Mourinho Sends Stormzy Good Luck Message Ahead Of Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Hot On Capital

Sam Thompson SLAPPED Tony Bellew on the head after I'm A Celeb challenge

What Happened Between Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew On I'm A Celeb?

News

In 2023 Sam Thompson released a documentary titled 'is This ADHD?

Everything Sam Thompson's Said About His ADHD

News

Taylor Swift was the bell of of the ball at the Renaissance premiere

Taylor Swift Shows Up For Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert Film Premiere In London

News

The lyrics in full to Beyoncé's MY HOUSE

Beyoncé's 'MY HOUSE' Lyrics Will Get You Hyped Up

News

Here's when you can watch the final episode of Squid Game: the Challenge

When Is Squid Game: The Challenge Final Episode?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Rob Kardashian's Daughter

News

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have fans manifesting a collaboration

Fans Think Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Premiere Appearances Mean Something More

News

Here's the latest on Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship

Are Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Still Together?

News

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Renaissance A Film By Beyoncé – Trailers, Tickets And UK Release Date

TV & Film

Three of the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants speak about being in the show

Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Spill What Filming Was Really Like

News