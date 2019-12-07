Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Harry Styles To Liam Payne - Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action
7 December 2019, 20:49
Get the inside info on all the backstage action from this year's Jingle Bell Ball, from stars' dressing rooms to our festive layout!
There's so much action that goes on backstage at London’s O2 for our Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, that we really need to give you guys a good look at what goes on behind the scenes, so scroll on down to see all the amazing stuff that's waiting off-stage!
The Jingle Bell Ball 2019 was the biggest line-up yet with artist performances from Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Stormzy and many more.
It take huge amounts of equipment to put on our Jingle Bell Ball & everyone is hard at work behind the scenes!
The red carpet is ready for all our fierce-looking stars to slay!
Giving a chance for our JBB artists to reflect on music this year - and yes, it's in their cosy dressing rooms!
The festive glow around Stormzy's dressing room was a sure sign he was going to shut down the O2!
The Jingle Bell Ball 2019 artists have been left the best treats in their dressing rooms; including Metcalfe's snacks, HARIBO, Plant Pops: Popped Lotus Seeds, CanO Water, Indie Bay Snacks, Little Miracles and Kind Snacks!
Liam Payne opened the Jingle Bell Ball and here's the room that hosted the artist who set the bar for the whole show!
Young T & Bugsey's dressing room ready for them to strike a (lot of) poses!
Marvin Humes was getting ready to entertain JBB-goers with his DJ set!
Backstage crew at London's O2 working on lighting and sound at the Jingle Bell Ball
Behind-the-scenes at Jingle Bell Ball's sound check
Our festive reindeer have been hanging out backstage with Capital presenter, Jimmy Hill
The amazing moment Liam Payne and Harry Styles have dressing rooms next to each other... (We are internally screaming!)
Ava Max waxed Will Manning's legs backstage at JBB with Jimmy Hill - 10/10 content!
Marvin Humes interviewed Liam Payne backstage after stacking it up at the O2!
Harry Styles spent some quality time with Jimmy Hill in the radio studio