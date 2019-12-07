Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Harry Styles To Liam Payne - Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action

JBB 2019's backstage moments. Picture: PA

Promoted by SEAT

Get the inside info on all the backstage action from this year's Jingle Bell Ball, from stars' dressing rooms to our festive layout!

There's so much action that goes on backstage at London’s O2 for our Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, that we really need to give you guys a good look at what goes on behind the scenes, so scroll on down to see all the amazing stuff that's waiting off-stage!

The Jingle Bell Ball 2019 was the biggest line-up yet with artist performances from Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Stormzy and many more.

There's so much that goes on behind-the-scenes to make an event as memorable as JBB, so we thought we'd give you guys a good look at what goes on backstage at The O2 in London - scroll down for some glitz and glamour!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT Line-Up: Taylor Swift & Stormzy Are Playing The UK’s Biggest Christmas Party

It take huge amounts of equipment to put on our Jingle Bell Ball & everyone is hard at work behind the scenes! Technical equipment backstage at the O2 for the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global The red carpet is ready for all our fierce-looking stars to slay! JBB's red carpet at the O2. Picture: Global Giving a chance for our JBB artists to reflect on music this year - and yes, it's in their cosy dressing rooms! Reflective messages in the artists' dressing rooms. Picture: Global The festive glow around Stormzy's dressing room was a sure sign he was going to shut down the O2! Stormzy's dressing room at the O2. Picture: Global The Jingle Bell Ball 2019 artists have been left the best treats in their dressing rooms; including Metcalfe's snacks, HARIBO, Plant Pops: Popped Lotus Seeds, CanO Water, Indie Bay Snacks, Little Miracles and Kind Snacks! Our JBB artists are treated to an amazing table of treats. Picture: Global Liam Payne opened the Jingle Bell Ball and here's the room that hosted the artist who set the bar for the whole show! Young T & Bugsey's dressing room ready for them to strike a (lot of) poses! Young T & Bugsey's dressing room at the O2. Picture: Global Marvin Humes was getting ready to entertain JBB-goers with his DJ set! Marvin Humes at sound check. Picture: Global Backstage crew at London's O2 working on lighting and sound at the Jingle Bell Ball Backstage crew working on lighting and sound. Picture: Global Behind-the-scenes at Jingle Bell Ball's sound check Behind-the-scenes at Jingle Bell Ball's sound check. Picture: Global Our festive reindeer have been hanging out backstage with Capital presenter, Jimmy Hill Our festive reindeer hanging out with Jimmy Hill. Picture: Global The amazing moment Liam Payne and Harry Styles have dressing rooms next to each other... (We are internally screaming!) Liam Payne and Harry Styles' dressing rooms are side-by-side. Picture: Global Ava Max waxed Will Manning's legs backstage at JBB with Jimmy Hill - 10/10 content! Ava Max backstage with Will Manning and Jimmy Hill. Picture: PA Marvin Humes interviewed Liam Payne backstage after stacking it up at the O2! Marvin Humes with Liam Payne backstage. Picture: Global Harry Styles spent some quality time with Jimmy Hill in the radio studio Harry Styles and Jimmy Hill in the studio. Picture: PA

>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Don't Miss Any Of The #CapitalJBB Performances