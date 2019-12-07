Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Harry Styles To Liam Payne - Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action

7 December 2019, 20:49

JBB 2019's backstage moments
JBB 2019's backstage moments. Picture: PA

Get the inside info on all the backstage action from this year's Jingle Bell Ball, from stars' dressing rooms to our festive layout!

There's so much action that goes on backstage at London’s O2 for our Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, that we really need to give you guys a good look at what goes on behind the scenes, so scroll on down to see all the amazing stuff that's waiting off-stage!

The Jingle Bell Ball 2019 was the biggest line-up yet with artist performances from Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Stormzy and many more.

There's so much that goes on behind-the-scenes to make an event as memorable as JBB, so we thought we'd give you guys a good look at what goes on backstage at The O2 in London - scroll down for some glitz and glamour!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With SEAT Line-Up: Taylor Swift & Stormzy Are Playing The UK’s Biggest Christmas Party

  1. It take huge amounts of equipment to put on our Jingle Bell Ball & everyone is hard at work behind the scenes!

    Technical equipment backstage at the O2 for the Jingle Bell Ball
    Technical equipment backstage at the O2 for the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

  2. The red carpet is ready for all our fierce-looking stars to slay!

    JBB's red carpet at the O2
    JBB's red carpet at the O2. Picture: Global

  3. Giving a chance for our JBB artists to reflect on music this year - and yes, it's in their cosy dressing rooms!

    Reflective messages in the artists' dressing rooms
    Reflective messages in the artists' dressing rooms. Picture: Global

  4. The festive glow around Stormzy's dressing room was a sure sign he was going to shut down the O2!

    Stormzy's dressing room at the O2
    Stormzy's dressing room at the O2. Picture: Global

  5. The Jingle Bell Ball 2019 artists have been left the best treats in their dressing rooms; including Metcalfe's snacks, HARIBO, Plant Pops: Popped Lotus Seeds, CanO Water, Indie Bay Snacks, Little Miracles and Kind Snacks!

    Our JBB artists are treated to an amazing table of treats
    Our JBB artists are treated to an amazing table of treats. Picture: Global

  6. Liam Payne opened the Jingle Bell Ball and here's the room that hosted the artist who set the bar for the whole show!

  7. Young T & Bugsey's dressing room ready for them to strike a (lot of) poses!

    Young T & Bugsey's dressing room at the O2
    Young T & Bugsey's dressing room at the O2. Picture: Global

  8. Marvin Humes was getting ready to entertain JBB-goers with his DJ set!

    Marvin Humes at sound check
    Marvin Humes at sound check. Picture: Global

  9. Backstage crew at London's O2 working on lighting and sound at the Jingle Bell Ball

    Backstage crew working on lighting and sound
    Backstage crew working on lighting and sound. Picture: Global

  10. Behind-the-scenes at Jingle Bell Ball's sound check

    Behind-the-scenes at Jingle Bell Ball's sound check
    Behind-the-scenes at Jingle Bell Ball's sound check. Picture: Global

  11. Our festive reindeer have been hanging out backstage with Capital presenter, Jimmy Hill

    Our festive reindeer hanging out with Jimmy Hill
    Our festive reindeer hanging out with Jimmy Hill. Picture: Global

  12. The amazing moment Liam Payne and Harry Styles have dressing rooms next to each other... (We are internally screaming!)

    Liam Payne and Harry Styles' dressing rooms are side-by-side
    Liam Payne and Harry Styles' dressing rooms are side-by-side. Picture: Global

  13. Ava Max waxed Will Manning's legs backstage at JBB with Jimmy Hill - 10/10 content!

    Ava Max backstage with Will Manning and Jimmy Hill
    Ava Max backstage with Will Manning and Jimmy Hill. Picture: PA

  14. Marvin Humes interviewed Liam Payne backstage after stacking it up at the O2!

    Marvin Humes with Liam Payne backstage
    Marvin Humes with Liam Payne backstage. Picture: Global

  15. Harry Styles spent some quality time with Jimmy Hill in the radio studio

    Harry Styles and Jimmy Hill in the studio
    Harry Styles and Jimmy Hill in the studio. Picture: PA

>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Don't Miss Any Of The #CapitalJBB Performances

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Ava Max at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Ava Max Has The Entire O2 Singing Along At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019
Jax Jones donned an amazing custom made Chanel suit

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Jax Jones Steals The Show In Boujee White Chanel Santa Suit

News

Harry has revealed why his accent has changed

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Harry Styles Explains Reason Behind That American Accent

News

The singer joked backstage that he will fight Stormzy when he sees him

Harry Styles Says He'll 'Fight Stormzy' Over Matching Album Release Dates At #CapitalJBB

News

Jonas Blue turned the energy to 150% with his #CapitalJBB DJ set

Jonas Blue Had London's O2 On Its Feet With His Enormous Dance Set At The Jingle Bell Ball
Every iconic Jingle Bell Ball artist from 2019

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Hot On Capital

Aitch put on an energetic performance at the #CapitalJBB

Aitch's Jingle Bell Ball Debut Was Everything We Wanted It To Be
Ava Max had to wax Will Manning's legs

WATCH: Ava Max Makes Will Manning Scream As She Waxes His Hair
Liam Payne snuck his 'LP1' track listing into his interview

WATCH: Liam Payne Sneaks 'LP1' Lyrics Into His #CapitalJBB Interview

Liam Payne

Jonas Blue struggled to find his feature, HRVY, at the #CapitalJBB

WATCH: Jonas Blue Lost HRVY Backstage And Couldn't Find Him For Their Performance!
Jay Sean joined Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jay Sean Explains How He'd Never Met Regard Before 'Ride It'

Regard

Liam Payne shut the Jingle Bell Ball down with his opening set

Liam Payne Smashed His Opening Set Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

Liam Payne