Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Full Line-Up: See Who's Playing The UK’s Biggest Christmas Party

4 November 2019, 07:27 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 10:25

Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max are all confirmed to be playing night 1 of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
The #CapitalJBB is back for 2019. See all of the huge names taking to the stage at The O2 on 7th and 8th of December this year.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is back! On Saturday December 7th and Sunday December 8th, the hottest artists on the planet right now will perform live exclusively for Capital listeners at London’s iconic O2.

Download the Global Player to access out exclusive pre-sale and find out more information.

Who's on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019?

Saturday, 7 December

  1. Liam Payne

    Liam Payne will play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball the day after he releases his hotly anticipated album 'LP1'.

    Liam’s massively successful solo career has seen him sell more than 18 million singles including ‘Polaroid’, his Official Big Top 40 chart-topping collab with Rita Ora 'For You' and most recent hit 'Stack It Up' featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

    Liam Payne is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Liam Payne is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  2. Jax Jones

    GRAMMY nominated superstar DJ Jax Jones will also play night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Artist, songwriter, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones is also one of the world’s most sought-after producers, receiving over 3 billion global streams to date.

    His collaboration with Jess Glynne 'One Touch' was one of the summer's hottest records, and he's sure to treat Capital listeners to a hit-filled set at the O2.

    Jax Jones is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Jax Jones is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  3. Aitch

    Aitch will top off a sensational 2019 by making his debut at a Capital Ball. The young Manchester MC is one of the most exciting new talents to emerge from the UK rap scene in recent years and has made a huge impact on the charts with records 'Taste (Make It Shake)' – which reached no.2 on The Official Big Top 40 – and 'Strike A Pose' with Young T & Bugsey.

    After being tipped for success by the likes of Stormzy and Wiley, Aitch is most definitely one to watch at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

    Aitch is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Aitch is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  4. Lauv

    Lauv's hits include top 10 smash 'i’m so tired...' and his collaboration with Anne-Marie 'lonely'.

    Hotly tipped for a huge 2020 with his debut studio album ‘~how i'm feeling~’ set to drop next Spring, Lauv is another rising star whose performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is not to be missed.

    Lauv is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Lauv is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  5. Jonas Blue

    Jonas Blue is guaranteed to crank up the party vibe in the O2 with an epic set packed with hit after hit. DJ, pop powerhouse, songwriter and producer, Jonas Blue has almost 7.5 billion global streams and 40 million singles sales to his name, and has been certified platinum over 120 times around the world.

    With massive tunes like 'Polaroid' with Liam Payne and 'Rise' featuring Jack & Jack, he is one of the most in-demand DJs in the global clubbing and festival circuit.

    Jonas Blue is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Jonas Blue is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  6. Ava Max

    Some of the hottest breakthrough stars of 2019 will play night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, starting with US pop songstress Ava Max.

    The worldwide success of her multi-platinum hit 'Sweet but Psycho' - which spent three at the top of The Official Big Top 40 and in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 – has cemented her as one of the hottest new singer-songwriters around.

    Ava Max is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Ava Max is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  7. Young T & Bugsey

    British rap duo Young T & Bugsey will make their debut at a Capital Ball this Christmas.

    The pair count Justin Bieber and Stormzy among their rapidly growing army of admirers, and are responsible for the massive top ten hit 'Strike A Pose' which features fellow Jingle Bell Baller Aitch.

    Young T & Bugsey are performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Young T & Bugsey are performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  8. Regard

    Newcomer Regard is making his Capital Jingle Bell Ball debut. This July, his remix of Jay Sean's track 'Ride It' became a viral sensation on TikTok and went on to spend two weeks at the top of The Official Big Top 40.

    Regard is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Regard is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

  9. Rita Ora

    Global superstar Rita Ora also joins the line-up for night one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball. Her phenomenal performances and irresistibly catchy pop hits – including The Official Big Top 40 chart-toppers 'For You' and 'Let You Love Me' - mean she is a huge favourite with Capital listeners.

    Her latest album 'Phoenix' has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide, and recent hit 'Ritual' saw her collaborate Tiësto and fellow Jingle Bell Baller Jonas Blue.

    Rita Ora is performing at the #CapitalJBB
    Rita Ora is performing at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Capital

