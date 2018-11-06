Zayn Malik Says One Direction's 'Snide Comments' Is A Reason He Left Band With No Friends

Zayn Malik has opened up about his time in One Direction to Vogue, revealing he came away from the band without having made a single friend and says it has a lot to do with the 'snide' comments and 'small things' he 'didn't expect' to happen.

Zayn Malik has spoken out about his 'friendless' time in One Direction in an interview with Vogue, revealing that when he left the band in 2015 he didn't have 'one friend' and a series of 'snide, small things' after his departure that caused him to lose contact with his former bandmates.

In what was a pretty candid interview about both his relationship with Gigi Hadid and his One Direction career, Zayn confessed he came away from his five years in the band without having made a single friend, saying:

"I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you. That's just the way it is. There's things that happen and things that were said after I left... Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected."

The 'Pillowtalk' singer explained that he's actually always been a bit of a loner preferring , saying: "I have always been a bit like that, though - always a bit of an island. I don't like to confer with too many people."

Speaking on 1D shooting to stardom, he further touched on their friendships, or rather, lack of: "People take it different ways - especially when there are five different personalities. The relationships had broken apart."

Eek, the whole thing makes for some pretty awkward reading and doesn't fill us with hope for a full 1D reunion, we wonder what the other boys think of the whole situation?

