Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch: Prices, Opening Times, Exclusive Sweaters And More

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch: Prices, opening times and more. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, John Medina/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

All the details on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merch, including prices, what to buy and opening times. Here's what time Eras Tour early merch opens in Dublin, Ireland.

You won the Ticketmaster war, you've nailed your Eras Tour outfit, you've manifested your two favourite tracks for Taylor Swift to play as surprise songs and now you're facing the next biggest battle: The Taylor Swift Merch Truck.

Taylor's Eras Tour is well and truly in full swing with fans sharing their incredible videos and photos from their experience seeing the icon herself on stage. With loads of shows still set to come, fans are now sharing their tips and tricks with people who are yet to attend – and merch advice is at the top of those lists.

Hundreds and hundreds of people have been queuing up at the merch trucks and pop stores before the start of each concert in order to get their hands on show-exclusive merch. Some fans have even reported hours-long waiting times to get to the front of the queue.

So, if you're wondering about whether or not you should join the Eras Tour merch queue, or wait until you're inside the stadium to buy your merch, here's what you need to know. From prices, show-exclusive items, merch truck opening times and more, here's what fans have shared so far.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch: Prices, what to buy and opening times

Taylor Swift teams up with Captial One for The Eras tour presale

How much is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merch?

If you're looking to get your hands on a hoodie or a sweater commemorating your time at the Eras Tour, you're looking at around £60-75 (€75-80/$55-75). On the other end of the price list, the cheapest items are the reusable water bottle £15 (€20/$25) and the tote bag £25 (€30/$30).

As of Taylor's June 2024 London dates, all merch on sale now includes the new Eras Tour design with Tortured Poets Department imagery included.

Here's the list of everything you can buy at the merch stand on the Eras Tour:

Hoodies - £70/€80/$75

Blue crewneck sweater - £60/€75/$65

Quarter-zip Pullover - £65/€75/$65

Long sleeve t-shirt - £40/€45/$55

Tour t-shirts (Black, white, cream/beige) - £40/€45/$45

'Bewejeled' Bracelet - £30/€35/$35

Tote bag - £25/€30/$30

Water bottle - £15/€20/$25

Eras Tour poster - £15/€20/$30

Eras Tour poster with show date and location - £15/€20/$30

Not available outside of US shows:

Canvas tour poster tapestry - $35

Tie-dye tank top - $40

Glow baton - $15

If you're buying Eras Tour merch in the US, the merch stand also notes that tax will be added to the prices shown on the board too. So make sure you've got enough to cover the costs of everything you're planning on buying.

Can you buy Eras Tour merch on Taylor Swift's website?

There's a handful of items in the merch truck that are pretty much the same as what Taylor is selling on her website. The black and beige t-shirts are currently available to buy on Taylor's merch site, as well as the Eras 'bejeweled' bracelet. There's also variations on several of the hoodies available too.

Unfortunately, the viral blue crewneck sweater and the grey zip sweater that everyone has been scrambling to get their hands on are not available to buy online. The sweaters are so popular that fans are also warning others that people without tickets have been queuing up to buy them in bulk in order to sell online at a much, much higher price.

There's also different items on Taylor's website that are not available at the merch truck or any of the booths inside.

The merch that will be available at the shows!

I'm really hoping to get a tote bag, what about you guys? pic.twitter.com/fawcSTdFH7 — Eras Tour Updates! (@ErasTourUpdates) March 22, 2023

Can you buy Eras Tour merch inside the stadium?

Yep, there's also merch stands inside the stadiums too so you don't have to spend your time queuing in the long lines outside.

However, the booths inside may not have the same wide variety of items that the truck outside has. Fans have been able to get their hands on the cheaper items, such as water bottles, tote bags, posters and tour tees, but have had little luck finding the coveted sweaters and hoodies inside the venue.

The City Of Glendale, Arizona Prepares For The Opening Night Of The Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Eras Tour early merch: What time can you buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch in Dublin, Ireland?

Much like her previous UK shows, Taylor has also given Irish fans an opportunity to get their hands on merch before her string of three shows even begins.

If you want to get your merch before the show, a huge merch store has been set up in the 3Arena, North Wall Quay. Here are the opening times:

Thursday 27th June - 10AM - 8PM

Friday 29th June - 10AM ONWARDS

Saturday 29th June - 10AM ONWARDS

Sunday 30th June - 10AM ONWARDS

Early merch locations will likely be busier on show days as more fans will be in the area. Based on first hand experiences at the early merch location in London, smaller sizes run out very quickly. However, stock is replenished frequently and they rarely sell out of an item.

🚨| Early Access Merch for #DublinTSTheErasTour will be available starting 27th of June at the 3 Arena! pic.twitter.com/79JYS7DmKy — Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour Dublin 🏟️ (@erastourdublin) June 22, 2024

