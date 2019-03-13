Shawn Mendes Tour Merchandise: Everything You Can Buy On The 2019 Tour

Shawn Mendes has a huge selection of merchandise for his current tour. Picture: Shawn Mendes Official / ShawnsGossips/Twitter

Shawn Mendes is currently on a world tour, and if you wanted to mark the special occasion with some memorabilia there is a huge selection of merchandise to choose from.

Shawn Mendes has kicked off his world tour, with a lengthy string of dates running until December.

Whether or not you’re lucky enough to have tickets to one of the ‘In My Blood’ singer’s concert dates, you might want to check out the merchandise on offer.

However, some of the pieces have proved to be quite expensive, after a fan at the Berlin concert claimed blankets being sold at the merchandise stand held a price tag of €120, which equates to £103.

Blankets were being sold today at the merch table. The price was 120€.#ShawnMendesTheTourBerlin pic.twitter.com/W6tB0c260D — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) March 12, 2019

But there are tons of other pieces in the merchandise collection to choose from, including t-shirts, hoodies and caps.

The tees are a firm favourite of ours, with Shawn’s rose-covered image on the front and the dates listed on the back – but they'll set you back €35 (£30).

There are also a selection of hoodies and sweatshirts, given a vintage vibe with an oversized design and pastel colours on the print.

For those who want a simpler piece of memorabilia, you can snap up a white t-shirt for €45 (£38.50) with: "Shawn Mendes The Tour 2019" printed in red writing.

Or you can buy a large, pretty white rose – which is part of the theme of the tour – for €20 (£17).

Shawn has also included comfy tracksuit bottoms in the tour merchandise collection, so you can reminisce on seeing him live while chilling out on the sofa, with the pale blue loungewear co-ordinating perfectly with the rest of the pastel-coloured clothing.

Branching away from the pretty pink floral theme of his winter collection, there are also some more garish designs in the selection such as an orange and pink hoody featuring sketches of some of the singer’s tattoos.

