Shawn Mendes's Winter Merchandise Collection Is Here & We Want To Cop It All

20 November 2018, 17:25

Shawn Mendes has dropped some seriously dreamy winter merchandise including denim jackets, hoodies and even baubles in a variety of pastel colours, and honestly we don't know which we want to add to our trolley first.

Shawn Mendes has dropped his winter merchandise collection just in time for the start of Christmas shopping season, and fans are absolutely loving the range of denim jackets, pastel hoodies and even Shawn Mendes themes baubles, because what else would we want to be hanging on our tree?

This Shawn Mendes Fan Snatched Her Wig In Front Of Him & Left Him Shook

Shawn Mendes' winter merchandise is the perfect pastel collection of hoodies, hats and even baubles
Shawn Mendes' winter merchandise is the perfect pastel collection of hoodies, hats and even baubles. Picture: shawnmendesofficial.com
You can now buy Shawn Mendes baubles for Christmas
You can now buy Shawn Mendes baubles for Christmas. Picture: shawnmendesofficial.com

The theme carries on from his floral album artwork and 'Lost In Japan' of pastel pinks, creams and blues which makes for a seriously pleasing winter collection which has certainly pleased his millions of followers, some of which say they've already bought the entire collection!

Shawn Mendes winter hoodies come in pastel colours
Shawn Mendes winter hoodies come in pastel colours. Picture: shawnmendesofficial.com

All these peachy pinks and nudes could give Kim K a run for her money, but Shawn has baubles, which we're so impressed about.

