Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Fans Share VIP & Up-Close Experiences From Concerts

11 March 2019, 17:26 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 17:29

Shawn Mendes fans are sharing their AAA tour experiences, from a front row view (and a hug from the star) to the Q&A sessions and pretty amazing staging and set list.

Shawn Mendes has officially kicked off his world tour, starting in Europe, and loyal fans are posting some of their VIP experiences, Q&A sessions, meet and greets, and of course his mind blowing stage to let the rest of the world know what's going down.

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Tickets And Setlist Revealed

Widely known as one of the nicest guys in the industry, fans are sharing videos of him coming to down to greet, hug, and thank fans in the front row for coming to see him on tour.

Many are in disbelief the 'Lost In Japan' is individually thanking fans for their support whilst playing to sold out arenas.

One fan, @shawnxtoronto, has taken inspiration from the dreamy pinks and purples of his staging and turned it into some super creative make-up that we think everyone needs to see!

Shawn is also providing LED bracelets for free at all of his tours to ensure that breath taking moment a sea of lights can be seen during his concert.

He also revealed that he 'stole' the idea of LED bracelets for every ticket holder from Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour during a fan Q&A.

One fan has walked Twitter through the set up of Shawn's tour, from the extremely cosy looking area where fans can sit under blanket during the backstage Q&A session.

Many have also taken some time out of screaming Shawn's name and belting out the lyrics to his songs to snap some amazing shots of his colourful set, which is built around a rose.

During the fan Q&A's, he asked fans what song they'd have him play for the rest of time if they could choose, and when they responded 'Perfectly Wrong', he said he was going to try and get it added to the set list! We stan a good listener <3.

