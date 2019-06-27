Shawn Mendes' Mother Did Not Respond To Comments About Him Dating Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes' mother reportedly responded to comments about his relationship. Picture: Getty

Some fans believed Karen, Shawn Mendes' mother, replied to comments about his relationship with Camila Cabello, following her recent split.

After Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their raunchy music video for 'Señorita', many fans were creating memes and reacting to the possibility that they were now an item.

Recently, the 'If I Can't Have You' singer's mother, Karen was thought to have responded to comments, however, it turns out that the user was simply a fan account.

'Karen Rayment' was seen replying to a comment one a video Camila uploaded of their rehearsals for the 'Señorita' music video.

The fan account shared two emojis - a heart emoji, and an emoji of a couple in love - and another fan commented, saying "Please tell them to date," to which the account posing as Shawn Mendes' mother shared the See-No-Evil monkey emoji.

Many thought Shawn's mother was hinting at a relationship with Camila Cabello. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello recently took to her Instagram Story to write a lengthy passage, asking her fans to stop sharing hurtful comments, as she believed it to be insensitive.

The 'Havana' pop star split from her love expert boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, after 18 months of dating. The pair met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in early 2018.