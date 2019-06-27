Camila Cabello Asks Fans To Stop Causing "More Pain" Following Split From Matthew Hussey

27 June 2019, 06:53

Camila Cabello shared a message asking fans to be kind following split from Matthew Hussey
Camila Cabello shared a message asking fans to be kind following split from Matthew Hussey. Picture: Getty

The 'Havana' singer took to Instagram to write a lengthy message to her followers, saying "if you really love me, do not send people I love hateful things."

Following her split from dating guru, Matthew Hussey, Camila Cabello posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story, asking her fans to stop "spamming [people] with hateful, insensitive things".

Writing to her 34m Instagram followers, the 'Never Be The Same' singer said "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things.

Camila Cabello asked fans to delete mean comments following her break-up
Camila Cabello asked fans to delete mean comments following her break-up. Picture: Instagram

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," continued the 22-year-old singer.

"There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

Camila ended by asking her fans and followers to be kind and compassionate, while having respect for both herself and Matthew. She went on to ask that those who did leave scathing comments delete them, and to "please be kind by leaving it alone".

Shawn Mendes recently collaborated with Camila Cabello, as they released their latest duet, 'Señorita'. In the accompanying music video, the pair get rather hot and heavy, as they have a whirlwind romance.

It's rumoured that Shawn Mendes' mother, Karen, replied to comments on Camila's Instagram about the pair dating, with the See-No-Evil monkey emoji.

Camila split from Matthew Hussey after 18 months of dating. The pair were said to have met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in early 2018.

