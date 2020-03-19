Is Camila Mendes Related To Shawn Mendes? Their Link Explained

Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes have caused confusion with fans. Picture: PA

Fans have been mixing up Camila Mendes and Shawn Mendes’ last names, leading them to believe the stars are related.

Since Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes are such huge stars, fans have often wondered if the pair were related in any way, as they share the same surname.

We’re here to explain the confusion and why some people might think this is the case.

Let’s break it down…

Are Camila Mendes and Shawn Mendes related?

The answer is no - they just coincidentally hit fame with the same last name!

Why do some people think they are related?

Our guess is that since the ‘Stitches’ hitmaker is dating Camila Cabello, a lot of confusion has stemmed from there.

It just so happens his beau has the same first name as the Riverdale actress - which is a pretty big coincidence!

Shawn Mendes has been dating Camila Cabello since July 2019. Picture: Getty

Where are they from?

Shawn is from Canada and is of Portuguese descent, whilst Camila is from the US and is of Brazilian heritage.

Do they have siblings?

Camila has an older sister named Kiara Moreno, who posts regularly with the star.

Shawn’s younger sister is called Aaliyah, who he has previously branded on social media as his ‘best friend’.

