Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Reveals She Was Drugged And Sexually Assaulted As A Student

Camila Mendes has opened up about how she copes with the trauma. Picture: instagram

Camila Mendes has opened up about the ordeal.

Riverdale actor Camila Mendes has revealed she was drugged and sexually assaulted as a student.

She’s also opened up about the significance behind a tattoo she had inked on her ribcage after the attack, which reads ‘to build a home’.

Riverdale Season 4: Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Archie And Mary Hugging Will Leave You With 'No Words'

Speaking to Women’s Health, she said: “I got the tattoo after my freshman year.

“I had a very, very bad experience; I was roofed by someone who sexually assaulted me.”

She also opened up about how she copes with the trauma, saying: “Whenever I feel like I'm going through something difficult, I think about what I can do physically for myself.

"I danced for seven years, from age four to 11. Then I did musicals as a kid, then so much of acting school is movement classes and connecting your breath to your body."

Earlier this year, Camila opened up about her unhealthy relationship with food.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "When did being thin become more important than being healthy? I recently went to a naturopath for the first time in my life. I told her about my anxiety around food and my obsession with dieting. She phrased a pivotal question in such a way that struck a chord with me: what other things could you be thinking about if you didn't spend all your time thinking about your diet?

"I suddenly remembered all the activities I love that used to occupy my time. At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns. Somehow I had stripped myself of all the pastimes that brought me joy, and all that was left of me was my anxiety around food.

"My passion for education, cinema, music, etc. — all the interests that used to occupy my mind — had been eaten away by my desire to be thin, and it made me miserable. I'm done believing in the idea that there's a thinner, happier version of me on the other side of all the tireless effort. Your body type is subject to genetics, and while eating nutrient-dense foods and exercising regularly will make you healthier, it will not necessarily make you thinner, and the current system fails to make that distinction.

"I’m sick of the toxic narrative that the media consistently feeds us: that being thin is the ideal body type. A healthy body is the ideal body type, and that will look different for every person. I’m #donewithdieting - join me in this movement and share your story!"

> We've Got More Riverdale News Over On Our App