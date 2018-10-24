Shawn Mendes' Family Life: Inside ‘Nervous’ Singer’s Relationships With His Mum, Sister And Dad

24 October 2018, 11:03

Shawn Mendes family

'Mutual' singer has a very close relationship with his mum, dad and sister, but who are they all?

Shawn Mendes isn’t the only famous family member in the Mendes household, you know.

The 'Nervous' singer – who is currently having all the success with his new self-titled album – has a very close relationship with his immediate loved ones including his mum, dad and sister.

> Every Shawn Mendes song EVER ranked

Here’ everything you need to know about Shawn’s family:

Shawn Mendes

(PIC:Getty)

Who is Shawn Mendes’ mum?

Karen Mendes is half the reason we have the amazing Shawn in our lives right now.

Her and her superstar son have always had a close relationship. In a 2017 interview, Shawn even revealed he and his mum have matching tattoos of elephants inked on to their fingers. Adorable!

Shawn Mendes

(Shawn Mendes/Instagram)

Who is Shawn Mendes’ sister Aaliyah?

Giving her big brother some competition in the Mendes household, Aaliyah has become a celebrity in her own right.

She’s a social media success with over 800,000 followers on Instagram where she posts all about her life. However, she rarely posts about her brother on there... as in, there are absolutely NO PHOTOS of the two of them together (except a throwback full family pic).

 Shawn Mendes

(Shawn Mendes/Instagram) 

Who is Shawn Mendes’ dad?

Manuel Mendes is a strong figure in Shawn’s life with the singer very happy to thank his dad regularly on Twitter for their experiences together.

Manuel is also from Portugal.

