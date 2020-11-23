Shawn Mendes Net Worth: ‘Wonder’ Singer’s Fortune Revealed

Shawn Mendes has a huge net worth thanks to his incredible music career. Here’s a look at his fortune…

Shawn Mendes’ career has gone from strength to strength since he burst on the scene in 2014.

The 'Wonder' singer, who is in a relationship with Camila Cabello, has released three studio albums which have all debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and he is the first artist to achieve four number-one singles on the Adult Pop Songs chart before the age of 20.

He’s also scooped a strong if accolades and received three Grammy Award nominations.

But what’s his net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Shawn Mendes’ net worth?

Shawn Mendes has a net worth of $54.5million, according to Forbes.

How does Shawn Mendes make his money?

Shawn Mendes makes his money predominantly through album sales and touring.

According to reports, he grossed a staggering $87million from touring alone in 2019!

He also makes money from his endorsement deals with the likes of Calvin Klein and Beats By Dre.

