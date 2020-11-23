Shawn Mendes Net Worth: ‘Wonder’ Singer’s Fortune Revealed

23 November 2020, 13:28

Shawn Mendes' net worth revealed.
Shawn Mendes' net worth revealed. Picture: instagram

Shawn Mendes has a huge net worth thanks to his incredible music career. Here’s a look at his fortune…

Shawn Mendes’ career has gone from strength to strength since he burst on the scene in 2014.

The 'Wonder' singer, who is in a relationship with Camila Cabello, has released three studio albums which have all debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and he is the first artist to achieve four number-one singles on the Adult Pop Songs chart before the age of 20.

Every Shawn Mendes Song He's Written About Girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has a huge net worth.
Shawn Mendes has a huge net worth. Picture: instagram

He’s also scooped a strong if accolades and received three Grammy Award nominations.

But what’s his net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Shawn Mendes’ net worth?

Shawn Mendes has a net worth of $54.5million, according to Forbes.

How does Shawn Mendes make his money?

Shawn Mendes makes his money predominantly through album sales and touring.

According to reports, he grossed a staggering $87million from touring alone in 2019!

He also makes money from his endorsement deals with the likes of Calvin Klein and Beats By Dre.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

More News

See more More News

The coronavirus tiered system in England is about to get tougher

Boris Johnson Confirms Three-Tier Lockdown System Will Get Stricter

Shane Richie's net worth revealed.

Shane Richie Net Worth: I’m A Celebrity’s Huge Net Worth Revealed

Taylor Swift joked she 'hasn't got a lot going on at the moment'

Taylor Swift’s Cryptic Post Means She Actually Has A Whole Lot Going On At The Moment

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to reveal their baby name

Gigi Hadid’s Baby Name Has Everyone Talking Again

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson broke up after it emerged she cheated.

Are Zara McDermott & Sam Thompson Back Together?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are loving life with their new baby girl.

Gigi Hadid Shares Baby Pictures Of Daughter And Opens Up About ‘Busy’ New Life As A Mum

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians