Every Shawn Mendes Song He's Written About Girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has revealed every song he's ever written is about girlfriend, Camila Cabello and everyone, including her, was shocked. So, which songs are about the 'Havana' singer, exactly?

Shawn Mendes has admitted every song he's written is about Camila Cabello, his now-girlfriend he has been in love with, it seems almost confirmed now, for years, having started his music career back in 2014.

Yup, while we can't even get a text back, the Canadian singer confessed in his just-released Netflix documentary, Wonder, that every song he's ever written is about his friend and collaborator-turned-girlfriend.

So, let's take a trip down memory lane and take a look at some of Shawn's music and lyrics about being in love, with all the yearning, heartache and ecstasy it brings with it.

So far, the 22-year-old has released three studio albums (making us all feel pretty lazy) and his fourth, 'Wonder' is on the way, due for release on December 4th.

Once you start looking at his songs with his new information, it all seems to make a little more sense.

Let's begin.

Wonder (December 2020)

So far, we only have the title track from Shawn's fourth album, 'Wonder' and it's safe to say this song is, indeed, about what we feel relatively confident in calling the love of his life, Camila.

Lyrics include, "Right before I close my eyes/ The only thing that's on my mind/ Been dreaming that you feel it too/ I wonder what it's like to be loved by you?."

To tide us over until the record drops, you can head to Netflix and see the pair in the flesh on his documentary and have a good old weep at the adorable couple going about their lives, making music and generally being loved up.

Shawn Mendes (self-titled) (2018)

When Shawn's self-titled album dropped in May, 2018, he and Camila had not yet become romantically involved, but were good friends and collaborators.

Upon the record's release, fans couldn't help but wonder if the songs about missing someone and yearning for them were still, in 2018, about the 'Havana' singer, or if they truly were just good pals?

Surely, by now, any flirtation or spark fans suspected had died down as they both continued with their music careers, right?

Wrong. Very, very wrong.

'If I Can't Have You', one of the biggest tracks, literally opens with the lyric, "I can't write one song that's not about you."



It continues to say: "Can't drink without thinkin' about you/ Is it too late to tell you that/ Everything means nothing if I can't have you?"

The pair, by this point, were living extremely busy lives with hectic schedules booked up months in advance, so unsurprisingly they didn't get to cross paths very often.

Another track from the record, 'Lost In Japan' postures on this and knowing Shawn was feeling lonely and pining for Camila, willing to fly across the world just to see her, makes us all kinds of emotional.

Lyrics read: "Do you got plans tonight?/ I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I/ I was thinkin' I could fly to your hotel tonight/ 'Cause I can't get you off my mind/ Can't get you off my mind."

'Nervous' is another big track with an upbeat vibe, but is basically Shawn singing about how he can't keep his cool in front of the girl we now know to be Camila, whenever he is around her.

He sings: "I get a little bit nervous around you/ Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you/ Get a little excited/ Baby, when I think about you, yeah/ Talk a little too much around you (I talk a little too much, yeah)/ Get a little self-conscious (I get a little self-conscious)/ When I think about you.

Illuminate (2016)

Shawn's second album has some of his best known and most-loved tunes, all focussed on singing about a girl he seriously likes.

Whether it's to tell her he would be a better boyfriend than her current one, or singing about just how much he is suffering not being able to be with her, the Canadian star, who had known Camila for two years by this point, really had to let some stuff off his chest.

He is unmistakably smitten throughout the album and now, we know for certain, those feelings were nothing but real.

'Treat You Better' does exactly what is says on the tin and Shawn is letting Camila know:

"I know I can treat you better than he can/ And any girl like you deserves a gentleman/ Tell me why are we wasting time/ On all your wasted crying/ When you should be with me instead?/ I know I can treat you better/ Better than he can."

In 'Mercy', Shawn literally begs the woman in question to go easy on him because he is in love with her and can't handle having his heart broken!

Shawn sings: "Please have mercy on me/ Take it easy on my heart/ Even though you don't mean to hurt me/ You keep tearing me apart/ Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart?"

2018 could have been the year the star wore his heart on his sleeve and confessed his love to Camila, but she was spoken for.

In 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back', Shawn toys with the idea of letting his crush know exactly how he feels, despite being scared.

He says: "Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa/ And maybe I should stop and start confessing/ Confessing, yeah/ Oh, I've been shaking/ I love it when you go crazy/ You take all my inhibitions/ Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back.

We know the pair didn't get together until the following year, but we like to imagine this song had a little something to do with it?!

Handwritten (2014)

His debut album dropped in 2014 and paved the way for Shawn and Camila to meet for the very time whilst opening for Austine Mahone on tour.

So, unfortunately, Shawn's iconic early track, 'Stitches', can't have actually been written about his now-girlfriend, as the song was already made before they met.

However, we know, for sure, whenever he performs it these days, he only has one experience on his mind, and that is having fallen for Camila all those years ago and not being able to call her his own.

The fitting lyrics say: "You watch me bleed until I can't breathe/ I'm shaking, falling onto my knees/ And now that I'm without your kisses/ I'll be needing stitches/ Tripping over myself/ Aching, begging you to come help/ And now that I'm without your kisses/ I'll be needing stitches."

