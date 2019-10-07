Shawn Mendes Reveals Details About Date Nights With Camila Cabello

7 October 2019, 15:57

Shawn Mendes talks date nights with Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes talks date nights with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Shawn Mendes has spilled the tea about what his date nights entail with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes has opened up about what him and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, get up to on their date nights, and yes - it’s as adorable as you imagined.

During a Q&A with fans in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, the Mendes Army wasted no time in asking the 21-year-old singer a string of questions about his relationship with the ‘Cry For Me’ hitmaker, with one fan asking what a typical date looked like for them.

Shawn said: “Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find. She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I'll have, like, three. We're always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other.

“Probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we'll eat again. Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled.

He was later asked him what his favourite topic to talk about was, and, of course he mentioned his ‘Señorita’ beau again, saying: “I don't know. Camila is so good at coming up with random topics.”

He then did an impression of his girlfriend, saying: “One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, 'What would you do if it was the last day on earth?’”

Fans on Twitter were praising the 'If I Can't Have You’ singer for his ‘Camila voice’, with one tweet reading: “The way he imitated her is so on point lmao.”

View this post on Instagram

señor & señorita on the V Magazinita @vmagazine 🖤🌹

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

“Shawn doing a ‘Camila voice’ is life,” another added.

The former Fifth Harmony singer recently opened up about her happiness with Shawn, admitting they were ‘really happy’ together and she ‘loves him a lot’.

We stan Shamila!

