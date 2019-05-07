WATCH: Shawn Mendes's First Ever Performance Of 'If I Can't Have You' On Saturday Night Live!

Shawn Mendes returns to SNL to perform 'If I Can't Have You'. Picture: YouTube SNL

Shawn Mendes returned to SNL as musical guest, performing his brand new track 'If I Can't Have You' for the first time.

Shawn Mendes has been cemented into the hall of Saturday Night Live! fame for the second time- musically hosting the show and performing his brand new track 'If I Can't Have You' and honestly, we could watch this video all day because those vocals are on point.

In true Shawn style, performing with his guitar around him, ready to whip out whenever he should need it, the 20-year-old enlisted the help of backing singers and a live band for his rendition of the song.

He even appeared in a sketch with a very special SNL line-up with alumni Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig and who knew our favourite pop star could act as well?!

Shawn Mendes joined in an SNL skit with Adam Sandler and the cast. Picture: YouTube/SNL

He played one of Adam Sandler's many famous characters, Billy Madison, shouting his famous line 'can somebody get this kid a happy meal?!', and we definitely think he pulled it off- even if Shawn hadn't actually been born when the film was released.

Fans loved his return to the show, having made his debut back in 2016 alongside Emma Stone when he was only 18-years-old, performing his hit 'Mercy', which feels like a lifetime ago!

