WATCH: Shawn Mendes's First Ever Performance Of 'If I Can't Have You' On Saturday Night Live!

7 May 2019, 16:45

Shawn Mendes returns to SNL to perform 'If I Can't Have You'
Shawn Mendes returns to SNL to perform 'If I Can't Have You'. Picture: YouTube SNL

Shawn Mendes returned to SNL as musical guest, performing his brand new track 'If I Can't Have You' for the first time.

Shawn Mendes has been cemented into the hall of Saturday Night Live! fame for the second time- musically hosting the show and performing his brand new track 'If I Can't Have You' and honestly, we could watch this video all day because those vocals are on point.

Met Gala 2019: Best Outfits Including Harry Styles, Zendaya & Shawn Mendes

In true Shawn style, performing with his guitar around him, ready to whip out whenever he should need it, the 20-year-old enlisted the help of backing singers and a live band for his rendition of the song.

He even appeared in a sketch with a very special SNL line-up with alumni Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig and who knew our favourite pop star could act as well?!

Shawn Mendes joined in an SNL skit with Adam Sandler and the cast
Shawn Mendes joined in an SNL skit with Adam Sandler and the cast. Picture: YouTube/SNL

He played one of Adam Sandler's many famous characters, Billy Madison, shouting his famous line 'can somebody get this kid a happy meal?!', and we definitely think he pulled it off- even if Shawn hadn't actually been born when the film was released.

Fans loved his return to the show, having made his debut back in 2016 alongside Emma Stone when he was only 18-years-old, performing his hit 'Mercy', which feels like a lifetime ago!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Get your hands on Shawn Mendes's pants. Yes, really!

Get A Pair Of Calvin Klein Underwear Signed By Shawn Mendes Right Here!
Kristina Cocoli or Kaia Gerber in Shawn Mendes' new video

Who Is The Girl Starring In Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video?
Shawn Mendes shared the video for 'If I Can't Have You'

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Flexes His Arms In Artsy 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video
Shawn Mendes' new song 'If I Can't Have You' is set for release on 3 May

Shawn Mendes Announces Brand New Song, 'If I Can't Have You'

Fans are "flicking" Shawn Mendes in his 'Stitches' music video

WATCH: This Shawn Mendes Trend Sees Fans Flicking Him In 'Stitches' Music Video

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande and BTS have fans begging for a collaboration

BTS And Ariana Grande Fans Urging For Collaboration After Jungkook Is Seen At Her Concert With Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift reveals album and tour clues hidden in 'ME!' music video

Taylor Swift Reveals More Album & Tour Clues Hidden In 'ME!' Music Video

Taylor Swift

Sam Thompson and Jamie Laing feuding after secret fling with Sophie Habboo

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing & Sophie Haboo's 'Shock Romance' Has 'Devastated' BFF & Ex Sam Thompson

TV & Film

Harry Styles arrived at the Met Gala with a manicure

Harry Styles Met Gala Nails: All The Times One Direction Singer Has Rocked A Manicure Better Than Ours
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner rekindled at the 2019 Met Gala

Harry Styles's Met Gala Moments You Missed Including His Run In With Kendall Jenner
Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film