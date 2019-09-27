Miley Cyrus’ Mum Calls Her ‘Bratty Millennial’ Behaviour ‘Disgusting’ Whilst On Holiday

Miley Cyrus has been well and truly called out by her mum for ‘bratty millennial’ behaviour whilst on a family getaway in Arizona.

Miley Cyrus’ mum, Tish Cyrus, has branded her daughter a ‘bratty millennial’ during a family holiday because the ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer chose to be on her phone instead of watching the sunset with her.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to tell fans that she got in ‘trouble’ for posting photos on Instagram, sitting with her back to a 'gorgeous' sunset, which her mother saw as 'disgusting.'

Tish snapped a picture of Miley sat inside on her phone, which the hitmaker reposted, saying: “My mom called this ‘disgusting’ there was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content’…

“It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial’ which I do… but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst? @tishcyrus.”

Miley seemed to take Tish’s comment lightly while agreeing with her, as it seems she’s enjoying her family holiday after her recent split from her short-lived romance with The Hills star, Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter.

The former Disney star was recently reported to be ‘adapting’ her album to reflect her recent heartache from her split from Kaitlynn, as well as the breakdown of her 8-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Beanie takes Powell 🛶⛰🏞

A source revealed to a tabloid that she’s updating the long-awaited ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ because she’s a different person to who she was when she started recording in 2017.

They said: “Miley has been back in the studio recording new music because the other songs she had made are so far removed from who she is right now.”

She dropped ‘Slide Away’ recently, which gave fans an insight into the downfall of hers and Liam’s relationship, which was on and off for 10 years, with the pair tying the knot back in December.

Just like her fans, we can’t wait to see what Miley has in store for the new album!

