Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Appear To Confirm Their Marriage On Social Media

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their marriage on social media. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Miley Cyrus has shared several posts of her in a white dress, kissing and dancing with a suited-Liam Hemsworth, leading many to assume the pair are married.

Having met nearly a decade ago, on the set of their film The Last Song, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly got married.

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ singer shared several images of the ceremony – with her in a beautiful white dress – on her social media, with captions reading as “This is probably our one - millionth kiss ....”

> Miley Cyrus Just Made A Seriously X-Rated Confession About Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

The wedding – which took place on Sunday, 23 December 2018 – was said to be a small ceremony. Reports stated that only close family and friends attended.

Miley shared some posts on Twitter, including several photos showing her kissing and hugging Liam Hemsworth, as well as a video of her dancing to her ‘NBLAH’ collaborator, Mark Ronson’s, song ‘Uptown Funk’, which was seemingly filmed by the The Hunger Games actor.

Mark shared his support of the couple by filming a short video of himself with his guitar, remixing the ‘Bridal Chorus’ for the pair. He wrote “special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo”

special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/zpBnK0bHA6 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 26, 2018

Other celebrities, such as author, Nicholas Sparks, also shared their joy for the happy couple.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip